Gallagher, Penske Entertainment Announce Multiyear Partnership

Agreement Includes INDYCAR Primary Sponsorship, Race Entitlement, IMS Branding

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, April 29, 2022) – Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, today announced a new, multiyear partnership with Penske Entertainment, which will span across various assets within the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and branding within the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The partnership includes entitlement sponsorship of the Gallagher Grand Prix NTT INDYCAR SERIES event on Saturday, July 30, part of the historic Brickyard tripleheader road racing weekend on NBC that includes races for the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. In addition, Gallagher will sponsor a Team Penske entry at two upcoming NTT INDYCAR SERIES events.

“It is exciting that a global brand like Gallagher recognizes the opportunities to grow as a partner with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Team Penske, aligning with our goals and our vision,” said Roger Penske. “We know that Gallagher shares many of the core values that are important across our Penske Entertainment and Team Penske motorsports properties. Gallagher plans to take full advantage of our partnership to not only showcase their brand, but provide a special, one-of-a-kind experience through motorsports.”

Gallagher also will become the branded partner of the all-new Gallagher Pavilion in Pagoda Plaza at IMS, which hosts countless hospitality events throughout the year, including during the action-packed Month of May. Gallagher also will have additional signage at the track during the Indianapolis 500 and other IMS race events.

“In partnering with Penske Entertainment and Team Penske, we are able to do what we do best – provide solutions that every business needs – insurance, risk management and consulting – while also having an exciting opportunity to forge new relationships with an outstanding brand,” said Christopher Mead, Gallagher chief marketing officer. “We are thrilled to be aligning with a partner who reflects The Gallagher Way values of ethics and community service and who can provide unique experiences for our clients, prospects, employees and partners.”

The partnership also includes primary partnership by Gallagher on the Team Penske No. 3 Gallagher Chevrolet driven by NTT INDYCAR SERIES Rookie of the Year and 2022 race winner Scott McLaughlin for two events – the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear on June 5 and the Gallagher Grand Prix.

Gallagher is one of the world’s largest insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting firms. As a community insurance broker and trusted local consultant, Gallagher helps people and businesses move forward with confidence. With more than 39,000 people working around the globe, the company is connected to the places where it does business and to every community it calls home. Managing risk with customized solutions and a full spectrum of services, helping customers foster a thriving workforce and always holding itself to the highest standards of ethics to help customers face every challenge—that’s The Gallagher Way.