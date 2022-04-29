SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt | Joe Graf Jr. Dover Motor Speedway April Event Preview

SS Greenlight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway | A-Game 200

Fast Facts

No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr. (@JoeGrafJr)

Primary Partner(s): Bucked Up Gym N’ Juice Energy Drink

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Joe Williams

Spotter: TJ Bell

2022 Driver Points Position: 24th | 2022 Owner Points Position: 19th

Engine: Roush Yates Engines (RYE)

Notes of Interest:

Full of Energy: Bucked Up Energy Drink and its sister products will continue their role as the primary partner of Graf’s No. 07 Ford Mustang this weekend.

Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway is the eighth race of 2022 but is the 39th race overall in a multi-year, multi-race deal with the former ARCA Menards Series winner.

For the second time this year, the team will promote Bucked Up Energy’s Gym N’ Juice flavor.

With Gym n’ Juice, Bucked Up Energy Drink pays homage to those classic west coast vibes. This citrusy, smooth flavor drives you to early-coastal ‘90s.

Even if you weren’t there for the greats — The Chronic, California Love, It Was a Good Day.

Embrace your life — not someone else’s — and dive in. Take it from the generation that taught us, no matter where you come from, from the hills to the hoods, you better bring your A-Game with Gym N’ Juice.

About Bucked Up Energy: Bucked Up started in 2013 when twin brothers Ryan and Jeff Gardner started marketing a product called Deer Antler Spray. After selling thousands of bottles to GNCs nationwide, the company morphed into what is now Bucked Up, a full-fledged vitamins and supplements manufacturer.

The company has gone from its humble beginnings to becoming the No. 1 best-selling pre-workout brand that’s available in over 10,000 stores worldwide.

Plenty Of Other Bucked Up Energy Drinks Options Available Too: Bucked Up Energy now offers more than 10 quenching options, but two of their popular flavors, Pink Lemonade and Mango Tango now include low-stim options.

Low-stim has the same innovative ingredients that make their OG formula so powerful for focus, mood, motivation and energy. Bucked Up made just one small change and they have been surprised by the resulting epicness.

Boasting a modest of 100mg of caffeine, Bucked Up Low-Stim delivers the same energy, focus, mood, motivation – while reducing the common side effects that come from too much caffeine, jitters, sleeplessness and anxiety.

Thanks For Your Support: With 30 percent of the 2022 Xfinity Series season complete, Joe Graf Jr. and SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt would like to thank their associate marketing partners AVOID, Bass Reaper Bait Company, CoverSeal, EAT SLEEP RACE Apparel, fgrACCEL, G-Coin, Gtechniq, HazHeart, Model Electronics and ShopRite for their continued support.

Throwback Alert: Joe Graf Jr. and the SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt team announced earlier this week their Xfinity Series throwback paint scheme for next Saturday afternoon’s Mahindra ROXOR 200 at the coveted Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Graf Jr. and his team will dial back to the 2001 Xfinity Series and showcase a livery that Buckshot Jones, one of the sport’s most popular drivers competed within both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series with Georgia Pacific backing.

Graf Jr.’s red, white and blue Ford Mustang will promote a new Bucked Up product for the 147-lap contest.

Be sure to cast your vote for Joe Graf Jr. as your favorite throwback Xfinity scheme at darlingtonraceway.com/nxsthrowbackfanvote from now until Thursday, May 5th.

Settling In: Dover marks the 10th race that the SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (SSGLRwJL) team embraces their manufacturer switch from Chevrolet to Ford while incorporating its technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing.

SHR will supply the organization with race cars while Roush Yates Engines will provide the legendary Ford horsepower. In addition to providing race cars to SSGLRwJL, SHR will also provide technical support for the entire 33-race season.

Additionally, Graf will have NASCAR Cup Series and Stewart-Haas Racing drivers Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe as teammates for select events throughout the 2022 season.

Don’t Forget The New Partner Too: SS GreenLight Racing has added Jeff Lefcourt as a new co-owner of the Mooresville, N.C.-based team, as well as director of business development for the organization.

Lefcourt, a native of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. joins SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (SSGLRwJL) with a long history of racing endeavors including owning Bethel (N.Y.) Motor Speedway in upstate New York, a current-NASCAR sanctioned race track.

The noted philanthropist, entrepreneur and real estate developer has deep ties to grassroots racing and was instrumental in helping secure the Stewart-Haas Racing alliance with SSGLRwJL in 2022.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Dover Motor Speedway Starts: Joe Graf Jr. will make his fourth career start at the “Monster Mile” in Saturday afternoon’s race.

Last year, Graf Jr. aboard the No. 07 Z Grills race car was headed towards his second top-20 finish at the “Monster Mile” but a loose wheel in Stage 3 forced Graf to make an unscheduled pit stop under green and hindered the team’s finish.

In the doubleheader Xfinity Series weekend in 2020, Graf finished 18th and 21st respectively.

He has completed 589 of the 600 laps for a 98.2 percent lap completion.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Intermediate Nuggets: At tracks 1.0-mile or greater in size, Graf has competed in 36 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 26.4 and an average result of 25.4.

Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | Ag-Pro 300 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Graf and the SSGLRwJL team showcased the No. 07 Bucked Up Strawberry Kiwi Energy Ford Mustang for the third (Daytona, Atlanta and Talladega) superspeedway race of the 2022 season.

After successfully qualifying for the race on their time trials speed, Graf stayed out of trouble for a majority of the race before executing his move on a late-race restart in overtime to draft to a career-best eighth-place finish.

Talladega delivered Graf’s second career Xfinity Series top-10 finish. Last October, he earned his first career top-10 finish with a 10th-place run in the No. 07 G-Coin automobile.

School In Session: While juggling a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule with SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt, college life has resumed for Joe Graf Jr.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Graf Jr. has resorted to online classes at the University of New York, where he is pursuing a degree in business, media and sports management.

Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow every month.

The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief.

He will crew chief his 75th NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday afternoon and his fourth at the iconic one-mile concrete oval.

In his previous 74 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), six top-five and 18 top-10 finishes.

Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has a teammate at SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt. Veteran David Starr will drive the No. 08 Children’s National | TicketSmarter Ford Mustang on Saturday afternoon for his fifth start of the 2022 season.

Starr is set to make his 239th career NASCAR Xfinity Series start and 13th at Dover. His best Xfinity track finish occurred in the 2015 Buckle Up 200 presented by Click It or Ticket, where he finished 13th after starting 24th for TriStar Motorsports.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on TikTok (@JoeGrafJr), Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

For more on SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt, please like them on Facebook (SS GreenLight Racing) and follow them on Instagram (@ssgreenlightracing) and Twitter (@SSGLR0708).

Joe Graf Jr. Pre-Race Quotes:

On Dover Motor Speedway: “I like Dover. It is a very challenging track which makes the race very demanding and can even be very exhausting depending on the race conditions and weather.

“I spent a lot of time in the simulator this week to get ready for this race. Our game plan is to unload with a looser setup and then tweak our No. 07 Bucked up Energy Gym ‘N’ Juice Ford Mustang from there.

“Things happen in a hurry at Dover, but I hope we are able to tame the Monster Mile with another strong finish that will propel us to Darlington Raceway next weekend!”

On 2022 Season: “It was great to capture our first top-10 finish of the season last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. I cannot thank every single person on this SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt team enough for their tireless efforts to bring a fast superspeedway car to the race track.

“Our No. 07 Bucked Up Strawberry Kiwi Energy Drink Ford Mustang was fast and we capitalized on that final restart with a career-best finish together. We can’t stop there though. The Talladega finish is motivation for us to keep working hard, and I hope that is the first of many top-10s to come in 2022.”

Race Information:

The A-Game 200 (200 laps | 200 miles) is the 10th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, April 29 from 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Qualifying follows shortly after at 3:30 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag on Saturday afternoon, April 30 shortly after 1:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

About SS Green Light Racing with Jeff Lefcourt:

As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt led by team owner and former driver Bobby Dotter and new partner Jeff Lefcourt has been a mainstay entry in the sport fielding entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or Xfinity Series competition since 2001.

SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt will continue with a two-car program in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022.