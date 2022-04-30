Toyota Racing – NXS Dover Post-Race Report – 04.30.22

SOLID DAY FOR GIBBS AT DOVER

Third place run for the 19-year-old at the Monster Mile

DOVER, Del. (April 30, 2022) – Ty Gibbs (third) led Toyota in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Dover Motor Speedway

Race 10 of 33 – 200 miles, 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Josh Berry*

2nd, Justin Allgaier*

3rd, TY GIBBS

4th, Noah Gragson*

5th, Sam Mayer*

7th, BRANDON JONES

21st, CHANDLER SMITH

23rd, JJ YELEY

32nd, CHAD FINCHUM

37th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

Can you describe the racing out there today and your run to a podium finish?

“I feel like we had a very good Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra. It was just a little bit tight there. I feel like we improved a lot from last year. Third place is good. We will take a podium finish and we will take a good points day. Not a lot of chaos out there, which is making my life a little easier this week. I just want to thank all of the fans watching. I want to thank Toyota, Monster Energy. I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Hopefully, we can go on to Darlington and run good with our Interstate Batteries throwback car.”

Solid third-place finish for you today. How was your race?

“I feel like we had a very fast Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra, almost as fast as Xfinity wifi. My guys never gave up – they always keept working. We were just a little bit off. I felt like we needed just a few more adjustments to stay with the 8 (Josh Berry) and the 7 (Justin Allgaier). Congrats to Josh. Hopefully we can go into next week – I feel like Darlington is a good place. I threw it away there last year, but hopefully we have a shot to win this year.”

#

