David Starr Honors Bobby Dotter with Darlington Throwback Paint Scheme

DARLINGTON, S.C., April 27, 2022: David Starr and SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt will pay tribute to team owner and former NASCAR competitor Bobby Dotter with the 1995 No. 08 Hyde Tools scheme during the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway.

“I was a fan of Bobby’s before I made it to NASCAR in 1998 and the No. 08 Hyde Tool car always stuck out to me,” said Starr. “I am proud to be able to honor our team owner with our No. 08 TicketSmarter Ford Mustang during the Throwback Weekend.”

Starr’s Ford Mustang will showcase his sponsors, TicketSmarter, a Digital Ally Company (NASDAQ: DGLY), as well as EVERFI, Digital Ally, Inc., Parker Electric and Children’s National.

Dotter became an owner-driver in 1995 after purchasing Team R Racing at the end of the 1994 racing season.

The new team quickly took on Hyde Tools as their primary sponsor in 1995 in the Busch Grand National Series.

“The No. 08 car this year reminded me a lot of my car in 1995 with the blue and white so it will be neat to see a replica car on the track at Darlington,” Dotter said.

The Throwback Paint Scheme Fan Vote for the Xfinity Series is open today through Thursday, May 5 at 5 p.m. ET at darlingtonraceway.com/throwback.

The Mahindra ROXOR 200 is at 1:30 p.m. ET at Darlington Raceway and televised on FS1.

About TicketSmarter:

TicketSmarter is a proud member of the Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY). With seats for over 125,000 live events and 48 million tickets for sale, TicketSmarter is a national ticket marketplace whose mission is to enable customers to experience the power and excitement of live events by creating valuable partnerships while giving back to children’s charities.

TicketSmarter is committed to contributing $1 from every transaction to help charitable partners, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the V Foundation, Quarterbacking Children’s Health Foundation and Coach To Cure MD.

TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale marketplace of World Wide Technology Raceway and the presenting sponsor of the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at WWT Raceway, the Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented By TicketSmarter.

Additionally, TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of over 35 collegiate conferences, 300+ universities, and hundreds of events and venues nationally.

Stay updated with TicketSmarter at https://TicketSmarter.com, and follow @TicketSmarter on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Digital Ally:

Digital Ally, Inc. through its subsidiaries, is engaged in vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products; Shield™ Health Protection Products line, including all natural cleansers, a non-contact temperature-screening device, an electrostatic sprayer and a variety of personal protective equipment.

With its recent formation of Digital Ally Healthcare, Inc., a revenue cycle management company and acquisition of TicketSmarter®, LLC, a national ticket broker, Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential and organizational synergies.

About SS Green Light Racing with Jeff Lefcourt:

As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt led by team owner and former driver Bobby Dotter and new partner Jeff Lefcourt has been a mainstay entry in the sport fielding entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or Xfinity Series competition since 2001.

SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt will continue with a two-car program in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022.