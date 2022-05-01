CHEVROLET RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES: GRAND PRIX OF ALABAMA – PATO O’WARD PUTS CHEVROLET IN VICTORY LANE/KEEPS TEAM PERFECT FOR THE SEASON

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

GRAND PRIX OF ALABAMA

BARBER MOTORSPORTS PARK

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

TEAM CHEVY RACE WINNER QUOTE PATO O’WARD

MAY 1, 2022

PATO O’WARD, NO. 5 ARR OW MCLAREN SP CHEVROLET, captured the third win of his young NTT INDYCAR Series by taking his No. 5 Chevrolet to Victory Lane at Barber Motorsports Park.

His first two victories were in 2021 at Texas Motor Speedway and the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

The win kept Chevrolet in INDYCAR perfect thus far in the 2022 season.

Chevrolet now sits at 99 victories out of 169 races since returning to the American open wheel series in 2012.O O’

PAT O’WARD QUOTE:

WHAT A SMOOTH WEEKEND FOR THE 5 BUNCH. NICE TO SEE YOU IN VICTORY LANE PATO! WIN NUMBER THREE, BUT I HAVE TO ASK YOU ABOUT HOW AGGRESSIVE YOU HAD TO PLAY THAT PASS ON VEEKAY TO GET THE LEAD. AT THE MOMENT DID YOU KNOW THAT MAYBE THAT WAS THE PASS FOR THE WIN?

“Yeah, Taylor told me we are fighting for the win. We almost got them in the pit stops, so I said no this is your chance man. It’s so tough to follow just because it’s such a fast and flowing circuit. I knew if I would have the opportunity, it would have been right then and there. I got on my button and got around him into (Turn) five and then I knew if he would get into clean air, we can kind of control the thing. Once we did that it was a cruise to victory lane.”

THERE WAS A LOT OF TURMOIL AROUND THIS TEAM JUST A FEW WEEKS AGO. YOU CAME INTO LONG BEACH SAYING I’M PUTTING IT ALL BEHIND ME. HOW MUCH DID THAT MENTAL SHIFT HELP YOU BEHIND THE WHEEL?

“Man, it sucks to be at war within your own team. I’m glad there’s been very positive talks for the future and man I wanted to do it for these guys. I wanted to do it for Arrow McLaren SP, Team Chevy. They’ve swept this year so far, so I think it’s great for them. Yeah, man I was just tired of being 10th and 11th and fifth. I said let’s get a win under our belt so we can claw our way back to this championship fight.”

ABOUT CHEVROLET

Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama presented by AmFirst Race Results

(2) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 90, Running (3) Alex Palou, Honda, 90, Running (1) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 90, Running (19) Will Power, Chevrolet, 90, Running (13) Scott Dixon, Honda, 90, Running (4) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 90, Running (8) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 90, Running (9) Graham Rahal, Honda, 90, Running (5) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 90, Running (10) Colton Herta, Honda, 90, Running (24) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 90, Running (12) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 90, Running (17) Takuma Sato, Honda, 90, Running (7) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 90, Running (14) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 90, Running (6) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 90, Running (20) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 90, Running (15) Jack Harvey, Honda, 90, Running (22) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 90, Running (18) David Malukas, Honda, 90, Running (16) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 90, Running (21) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 89, Running (23) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 89, Running (26) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 89, Running (11) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 88, Running (25) Tatiana Calderon, Chevrolet, 88, Running

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 114.304 mph

Time of Race: 1:48:39.4368

Margin of victory: 0.9800 of a second

Cautions: 1 for 3 laps

Lead changes: 5 among 4 drivers

Lap Leaders:

VeeKay 1-29

Palou 30

Newgarden 31-32

VeeKay 33-60

Palou 61-63

O’Ward 64-90

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Point Standings:

Palou 144, McLaughlin 141, Newgarden 135, Power 134, O’Ward 114, Dixon 113, VeeKay 106, Grosjean 101, Ericsson 84, Rahal 84, Herta 79, Pagenaud 69, Rossi 62, Sato 61, Lundgaard 57, Rosenqvist 56, Castroneves 55, Johnson 51, Daly 50, Kirkwood 46, Harvey 44, Malukas 44, Ilott 37, DeFrancesco 33, Kellett 30, Calderon 25, Ferrucci 22, Carpenter 18, Hildebrand 17