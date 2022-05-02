CHEVY NCS: Chase Elliott Gets First Win of 2022 at Dover

NASCAR CUP SERIES

DOVER MOTOR SPEEDWAY

DURAMAX DRYDENE 400

PRESENTED BY RELADYNE

TEAM CHEVY RACE WINNER QUICK QUOTE & NOTES

MAY 2, 2022

CHASE ELLIOTT CAPTURES FIRST WIN OF 2022 AT DOVER

Camaro ZL1 Scores Seventh NCS Victory of 2022

Chase Elliott piloted his No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 to Victory Lane in the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway.

The win is Elliott’s first NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) win of the 2022 season; and his 14th-career victory in 232 starts in NASCAR’s premier series.

Elliott’s victory also marks the 285th NASCAR Cup Series triumph for car owner Rick Hendrick, extending the team’s record as the winningest team in NCS history.

The victory secures Elliott’s spot into the 16-driver NASCAR Cup Series Playoff field, making him the fifth Chevrolet driver to lock-in their Playoff spot thus far this season.

With 11 points-paying races in the books for the NASCAR Cup Series, Elliott is now the ninth different winner.

Elliott’s triumph is also the seventh of the season for the Camaro ZL1, and the 43rd victory for Team Chevy at Dover Motor Speedway, extending its lead over all manufacturers.

The winningest brand in NASCAR, Chevrolet now has 821st all-time NASCAR Cup Series victories.

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 – Race Winner Quick Quote

CHASE ELLIOTT GETS IT DONE TODAY. I TALKED TO ALAN GUSTAFSON THIS MORNING AND HE SAID, ‘WE WEREN’T VERY GOOD YESTERDAY’. WHAT DID YOU TWO PUT TOGETHER TO BE SO DOMINANT?

“Had some good circumstances finally. Really appreciate Alan (Gustafson, crew chief) and our entire team No. 9 Chevrolet team for just sticking with it. We’ve had some tough races over the last, I don’t know, four, five months. Just great to get NAPA back to Victory Lane; great to get Hendrick Motorsports back to Victory Lane.

Just so proud. This one means a lot in a lot of different ways. Just appreciate all the effort. But thanks to all the fans for coming out. You’re always awesome. Hope to see this big crowd here next year. Just a huge thanks to everybody involved. It’s been a fun day and we’re certainly going to enjoy.

Like I told them after the race – those guys, they’ve been deserving of one for a while. Glad we could get across the line first. We’ll enjoy it for a few days and go to work next week.”

