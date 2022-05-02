Toyota Racing – NCS Dover Post-Race Report 05.02.22

BELL LEADS TOYOTA WITH A STRONG TOP-FIVE FINISH IN DOVER

Christopher Bell drives back from two laps down to finish fourth

DOVER, Del. (May 2, 2022) – Christopher Bell (fourth) scored a top-five finish to lead Toyota in the Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway on Monday afternoon.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Dover Motor Speedway

Race 11 of 36 – 400 miles, 400 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Chase Elliott*

2nd, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.*

3rd, Ross Chastain*

4th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

5th, Alex Bowman*

7th, KYLE BUSCH

12th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

16th, BUBBA WALLACE

21st, DENNY HAMLIN

31st, KURT BUSCH

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DeWalt Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

How was your race?

“We had an outstanding DeWalt Camry that’s for sure, just very, very frustrating to have those issues and get put behind because I feel like if we could have stayed up front we could have possibly contended for the win. We were able to get back up there in that third stage, and I’ll take it. I’m really proud of this 20 group.”

How much of a team-building day is this to go from two laps down to come back to the top-five?

“It’s good for sure. I’m just really proud of this group. This Camry was so fast. They did an excellent job. They’ve been doing an excellent job all year, so just proud to drive this 20 car.”

It was an up-and-down day, but ultimately a good finish. How was the race from your seat?

“I knew this DeWalt Camry was fast after yesterday. We didn’t qualify very well, but we were able to pick our way through at the start of the race and stay out on old tires at the beginning of the day and have a good run at the end of stage one. I’m really proud of this 20 group. They are doing really, really good. Week in, and week out we are bringing cars capable of running in the top-five and top-10, so hopefully our day is coming soon.”

