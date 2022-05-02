Easy Steps to File a Claim for Car Theft Motor Insurance

Imagine you had a very tiring day at work. But after going through all of that stress, you finally make it to the end. While you walk towards the parking lot, picturing a cold can of beer and your favorite show on the telly, you realize that your car is not in the spot where you left it. The first few minutes would be confusing but then the reality settles in; your car has been stolen. This scenario easily qualifies as one of the worst nightmares for many. So what do you do?

Getting your car stolen is an awful thing to happen, but what’s even worse is if you don’t have insurance to cover it. This is why it is always recommended to get an auto insurance policy that covers theft. More on that later. First, let’s look at the easy steps to file a claim for a car theft motor insurance policy. Before anything, remember to stay calm and composed if you encounter such events.

Contact the Cops

No matter what happens or how stressful the situation gets, the very first step that you need to take is to call 911. But before you call the cops make sure your vehicle is stolen and not towed due to wrong parking. Getting the cops involved is the first step, not only for your safety but for insurance claims as well. No insurance company in the US will accept the claim if an official police report about the theft is not made.

So make the call, let the cops come, and then explain to them whatever happened. If you are lucky, the cops might find your car and you’ll be saved from the hassle. Once the cops are involved, it’s time to move to the next step.

Contact the Insurance Company

The next call should go to the insurance company or the insurance agent. Let them know what happened and usually, every insurance company has a 24/7 service for such cases. But before you call the company, make sure that you have a theft protection policy.

Liability coverage and collision coverage do not cover theft. If you have a comprehensive insurance policy (which usually includes theft protection), only then you’ll be reimbursed for the loss. This policy does not cover anything that was inside the car.

But what if you don’t have comprehensive coverage? While you won’t be insured against theft, it is still advisable to contact your insurance company just in case the thief damages another car or property. No matter what coverage you have, let the insurance agent know about the theft. From the most expensive insurance to the cheapest car insurance available in the market, there is some sort of help you’ll get in the case of vehicle theft.

Documents for Claim

After the claim has been filed, you’ll have to submit some documents. This could differ from one company to another, but there are some common documents needed by all companies. For example, you’ll have to get:

Vehicle papers

Location of all the keys before and after the theft

A detailed description of your vehicle

Name and address of people who had access to the vehicle.

Apart from the documents, the insurance agent might ask you a few questions regarding the theft and everything you know about it. Do note that the questions can sound a little accusatory and personal. But do not be offended as the company must get all the information needed to ensure it is an actual theft and not insurance fraud. It is best to answer everything sincerely so that the company can process the claim and you can get the money.

Filing the Claim

What kind of claim you can file depends on the policy. Since comprehensive insurance offers a total loss claim for theft, you should file for it. Remember that if you don’t have any additional depreciation protection plan, the amount of the claim would be calculated based on the current market value of your vehicle. This will be done after you pay the deductible. You might also have to submit the police report to the company. After the agreement has been made and you are okay with the coverage, the claim can be filed.

It is also advisable to install anti-theft devices in your vehicle. This makes stealing your vehicle very difficult and even in the case of theft, your vehicle can be recovered easily. The other benefit is many insurance companies offer great discounts if your car has anti-theft features installed. But what happens if your car is found after you have filed for a claim?

If the car is found, you will not be reimbursed for the market value of the car. But comprehensive insurance will cover all the costs of repairing the damage done by the thief. Any damage to the body, door, or interior will be covered by comprehensive insurance, while if the car hits something, it will be covered by collision insurance.

So that’s how you can easily file a claim for car theft insurance. It might be very difficult for you to think straight immediately after you have discovered that your car has been stolen. But the key is to stay calm, act quickly and make sure you follow these steps properly. Filing for such claims has become very easy, as it can be done over a call or online. Insurance companies have also made the theft claim process very simple and easy, so there’s nothing to worry about. Just follow the steps and make your claim.