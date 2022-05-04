’22 ADRL Tour Kicks Off May 13-14 at Texas Motorplex With Dragstock

DALLAS – The 2022 Extreme Racing Oil & Fuel American Drag Racing League (ADRL) Tour presented by RJS Racing Equipment kicks off its new season next Friday at the Texas Motorplex and as always, tickets are FREE!

For only $20 per carload, race fans can see the most powerful eighth-mile drag racing in the country and thanks to ADRL, every ticket is free. Just head to https://www.adrltour.com/print-free-tickets and print out as many as needed for two days of intense side-by-side competition.

Tickets can also be obtained at the Summit Racing Equipment location in Arlington in addition to hundreds of other locations in the greater DFW area.

The top names in Pro Extreme racing are scheduled to stake their claims as the Lone Star State’s baddest racer, names like Frankie “The Madman” Taylor, Bubba Stanton, “Fast” Eddie Rogers, Steve Wiley, and more. Dragstock represents the first of two full ADRL events hosted by the Motorplex this year, with the US Drags coming to the Dallas/Ft. Worth area Sept. 16-17.

“Off seasons seem to get longer every year,” said ADRL Promoter Mel Roth. “This year, though, has been worth the wait. No more masks! We’re finally able to get things back to normal at the race track and there’s no better place to kick off the season than the Texas Motorplex!

“There’s just something about racing in Texas,” he continued. “The fans here are rabid and know a good product when they see it. For us, that means putting on the best-possible show and thankfully, we’ve got the racers and the track crew to do it!”

For more information on the 2022 ADRL Dragstock at the Texas Motorplex, visit the official event page on Facebook by clicking HERE.

Marketing partners and racers interested in being involved with the 2022 Extreme Racing Oil & Fuel ADRL Tour presented by RJS Racing can email info@adrltour.com or by calling/texting Roth directly at 661-917-3078.

2022 ADRL Tour Schedule:

Dragstock May 13-14: Texas Motorplex

Gateway Drags Aug 5-6: World Wide Technology Raceway

U.S. Drags Sept 16-17: Texas Motorplex

Stampede of Speed Oct 11: Texas Motorplex (Pro Extreme Only)

Get the Gear! Need your merch for the 2022 ADRL Tour? Get everything you need by clicking HERE or by heading to the at-track Adrenaline Zone at every ADRL event!

For more information on the American Drag Racing League and to stay up-to-date on breaking news, follow them on their official page on Facebook at Facebook.com/ADRLTour and on Instagram and Twitter at @ADRLTour. Fans can also visit the official ADRL website at ADRLTour.com.