American Trucks Positive Payload Program

Parts Authority Donates $81,300 To Assist Local Non-Profits

PAOLI, Pa. (May 3rd, 2022) – Aftermarket parts authority, AmericanTrucks (AT) continues to give back through its ongoing Positive Payload Program. The initiative was designed to benefit non-profits who use and rely on pickup trucks to better their community. Since the program’s inception in 2017, AT has donated over $81,300 to deserving organizations across the U.S.

Positive Payload Program awardees receive a $250 donation to support their efforts. Recent winners have included charities dedicated to affordable housing, animal rescue, disaster relief, food distribution, and more. Collectively, this represents 482 trucks driving over 2.5 million miles annually to complete 14,000+ community projects annually.

AT invites eligible charities to submit their application using the online form found on the Positive Payload Program page below. Visitors to the page will find requirements of entry, plus a list of recent participants and photos of the trucks they use to get the job done.

AT wishes to congratulate all its grantees and looks forward to helping even more charities achieve their goals throughout 2022.

Apply here: https://www.americantrucks.com/positive-payload.html

