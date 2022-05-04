Carson Hocevar – Dead on Tools 200 Race Advance

Race Advance – Dead On Tools 200 (147 Laps/200.8 Miles) | Darlington Raceway

Friday, May 6 | Darlington, S.C. | 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Mich.) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Hocevar on Friday night’s race at Darlington: “Our No. 42 Premier Security Solutions team is really looking forward to returning to Darlington this week after running as well as we did last year. The ability to build on two solid performances from a year ago is a big advantage at any track, but especially at a place as unique as Darlington. We’re bringing a fast Chevrolet Silverado to the track and it was great to be part of the process in helping design our Travis Pastrana throwback paint scheme – a big thanks to Premier Security Solutions for allowing us the creative freedom to make that idea come to life.”

Hocevar at Darlington Raceway: Hocevar makes his third-career start at Darlington Raceway Friday night and owns an average finish of 7.0. Both of his previous starts came during the 2021 season – he ran to a third-place finish after starting 14th in May before turning in an 11th-place finish in the September event after starting fifth.

Hocevar’s Throwback Truck for Darlington: Hocevar’s No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado features a throwback paint scheme to Travis Pastrana’s 2012 NASCAR Xfinity Series black and orange livery with several logos printed in the background of the design – including ‘Vote for Pedro’ and Pastrana-inspired marks – to match the original look.

Click Here to vote for Carson Hocevar in the Darlington Throwback Weekend Best Paint Scheme Fan Vote

Last Time Out (Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt – Start: 6th / Finish: 2nd): Hocevar kept his No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado in the top-10 for the entirety of the first stage to begin the night, resulting in a ninth-place finish in Stage One. Following a four-tire stop at the stage break, Hocevar battled traffic for a majority of Stage Two before ultimately coming away with an eighth-place result.

After opting not to pit prior to the start of the final stage, Hocevar restarted fourth in the outside lane and made quick work of the trucks ahead to make the pass for the lead on lap 92 – the first of a career-high 55 laps the 19-year-old led on the night. Hocevar fended off a hard-charging John Hunter Nemechek from then on despite four cautions between then and the end of the race that brought the field back together.

Following a three-truck incident that brought out a caution on lap 138, Hocevar led the field to green with six laps to go but was unable to hold off eventual race winner Ben Rhodes, who made the pass for the lead in turn four on the high side with five laps to go. Hocevar settled for a second-place finish, matching a career-best result (Charlotte, 2021).

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About Premier Security Solutions:

Founded in 2013 by a retired Flint Michigan Police Officer, Premier Security Solutions is committed to deflect and deter unlawful activity for their clients, create a safe campus, and provide a secure environment. A company fully committed to community involvement and protection. Premier partners with many community organizations like Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and his G.H.O.S.T. team combatting human trafficking. Premier provides an array of security services, including K-12 school campus, industrial logistics, corporate and event security in addition to a state-of-the-art monitoring center and all types of security training for both law enforcement and civilian trainees. For more information, please visit www.premiersecurity.solutions/