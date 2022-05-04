Kris Wright – Dead on Tools 200 Race Advance

Race Advance – Dead On Tools 200 (147 Laps/200.8 Miles) | Darlington Raceway

Friday, May 6 | Darlington, S.C. | 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 44 Veterans of Foreign Wars Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Kris Wright (Wexford, Pa.) | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Wright on making his third-career start at Darlington: “I am really excited to get back to Darlington (Raceway), especially with the Ron Hornaday Jr. VFW throwback paint scheme. This is one of my favorite tracks and events on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule.

“It will be interesting to see how the race progresses and how aggressive the racing will be, with the schedule starting to pick up with back-to-back weekends for the next two months.”

Wright at Darlington Raceway: Wright makes his third-career start at Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Friday night. He ran to a 28th-place finish after starting 23rd last September and was involved in an incident on lap 25 in his Darlington debut last May, resulting in a 39th-place finish.

Wright’s Throwback Truck for Darlington: Wright will honor four-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion and 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Ron Hornaday. In 2022 Wright joined Team Hornaday Development, mentored by Hornaday, as a member of the driver development program. The No. 44 VFW Chevrolet Silverado will feature the iconic red, white, and blue of the Kevin Harvick, Inc., (KHI) No. 33 VFW Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Representing the 2008 and 2009 seasons, the VFW paint scheme boasted victories at the Texas Motor Speedway (2008) and at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis (Ind.) Raceway Park.

Click Here to vote for Kris Wright in the Darlington Throwback Weekend Best Paint Scheme Fan Vote

Last Time Out (Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt – Start: 30th / Finish: 33rd): Wright and the No. 44 team started in the back half of the field and battled a tight handling condition early, resulting in a 32nd-place finish in Stage One. Two laps into Stage Two, Wright had a left rear tire go down that sent him for a spin in turn two, causing minor damage to the left rear of the No. 44 Chevrolet. Following a pit stop under caution to change the left rear tire, Wright was scored two laps down.

After finishing Stage Two 35th, Wright and the No. 44 worked to salvage their night with several adjustments along the way, but ultimately settled for a 33rd-place finish.

About Niece Motorsports

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About VFW

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation’s largest and oldest major war veterans organization. Founded in 1899, the congressionally chartered VFW is comprised entirely of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces. With more than 1.5 million VFW and Auxiliary members located in nearly 6,000 Posts worldwide, the nonprofit veterans service organization is proud to proclaim “NO ONE DOES MORE FOR VETERANS” than the VFW, which is dedicated to veterans’ service, legislative advocacy, and military and community service programs. For more information, or to join, visit our website at vfw.org.