JR Motorsports — NXS Darlington Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Darlington Raceway

RACE: Mahindra ROXOR 200 (147 laps / 200.1 miles)

DATE: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Broadcast Information – TV: 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1 / Radio: 1 p.m. ET on MRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Pros Throwback Chevrolet

• Sam Mayer heads to Darlington Raceway this weekend after finishing in the top five in four of the last five NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season.

• Mayer led 18 laps last weekend at Dover Motor Speedway en route to his third fifth-place finish of the 2022 season.

• The 18-year-old Franklin, Wis. native led the NXS in green flag passes (51) and quality passes (24) last weekend in Dover. Mayer leads the overall statistics for being the fastest on restarts this season with a ranking of 11.5.

Josh Berry

No. 8 Tire Pros Throwback Chevrolet

• Josh Berry heads to Darlington after securing his first win of the season last weekend at Dover.

• In this race last year, Berry led eight laps en route to a second-place finish behind teammate Allgaier.

• Berry’s Tire Pros Chevrolet throws back to team owner and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 2002 Gossamer Looney Toons Chevrolet that he took to Victory Lane at Richmond Raceway.

• The 31-year-old currently sits fourth in the championship standings, only 88 markers behind the series leader.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson returns to Darlington as the most recent winner on the historic 1.366-mile oval after winning the fall race in 2021.

• In addition to his third-place finish last week at Dover, Gragson left Delaware $100,000 richer after claiming the final Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonus of 2022. That gives him five for his career, most in JRM team history and breaking a tie with Allgaier in that category.

• Gragson has earned 22 top-five finishes at tracks measuring 1 to 2 miles in length.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Hellmann’s Throwback Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier returns to Darlington as the defending winner of the throwback event.

• In 13 starts at “The Lady in Black,” Allgaier has scored one win, four top fives and nine top 10s.

• According to NASCAR’s loop data statistics, Allgaier ranks first in quality passes (239), green flag passes (299), laps run inside the top 15 (1,646) and fastest laps run (66) at Darlington.

• In his NXS career on tracks between 1 and 2 miles in length, Allgaier has earned eight wins, 62 top fives and 124 top 10s.

Chase Elliott

No. 88 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet

• 2014 NXS champion Chase Elliott returns to JRM this week in the team’s No. 88 Chevrolet with HendrickCars.com. It will be his first NXS start of the season.

• Elliott owns a Darlington NXS victory, leading 52 laps in the 2014 race there, helping propel him to JRM’s first NXS championship. All told, Elliott has earned five NXS victories for JRM, the last one coming in 2016 at the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway in the No. 88.

• Elliott, fresh off his first NASCAR Cup Series victory of 2022 earlier this week at Dover, kicks off a series of five races for JRM with Hendrick Motorsports drivers.

Driver Quotes

“It’s going to be different this weekend without Taylor (Moyer, crew chief) in my ear but he’s done a great job of making sure this team is ready. As tough as it’s going to be, he’s surrounded himself with the right people that are capable of leading this No. 1 Accelerate Pros team to victory. Hopefully we can make Rick Mast proud and put this car where it belongs.” – Sam Mayer

“I can’t wait to get to Darlington this weekend. We have an awesome throwback design for our Hellmann’s Chevrolet and hopefully we can replicate the same kind of success we had last year and get back into Victory Lane. I know this team is capable of doing it and I’m ready to get down there and make it happen.” – Justin Allgaier

“Getting a win last weekend in Dover was huge and this Tire Pros team deserved every bit of it, but we still have work to do. Darlington is a track I really enjoy because of the surface and how the tires wear out pretty quickly. The car we are throwing back to was in Victory Lane back in 2002 with Dale Jr., so hopefully we can do the same this weekend.” – Josh Berry

“Darlington has been a track that this Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/Black Rifle Coffee team has been really fast at in the past and we proved that last year with the win. Luke (Lambert) and this entire team are working hard to make sure we unload with that same speed and hopefully we can be there battling for the win at the end of the day.” – Noah Gragson

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a JRM Chevy this weekend. It’s been fun to continue running races for them over the years after having so much success there during my Xfinity Series career. We actually won Darlington during my rookie season at JRM, so it would be pretty cool to get back to victory lane on Saturday.” – Chase Elliott

JRM Team Updates:

• JR Motorsports at Darlington: JR Motorsports has competed at Darlington Raceway a combined 51 times in the NXS. Over the course of those starts at the historic 1.366-mile facility, the organization has tallied four wins, 14 top fives and 31 top 10s. The track labeled as “Too Tough To Tame” was no match for JRM as the organization swept both races last season with Justin Allgaier in the spring and Noah Gragson in the fall.

