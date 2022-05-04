Myatt Snider To Honor Ken Schrader During Darlington Throwback Weekend

STATESVILLE, N.C. (May 4, 2021) – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport (JAR) has unveiled Charlotte (N.C.) driver Myatt Snider’s NASCAR Xfinty Series (NXS) paint scheme for the upcoming official throwback weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway (S.C), May 6-7.

During the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Mahindra ROXOR 200 on Saturday, May 7, Snider’s No. 31 Capital City Towing Chevrolet Camaro SS will be a throwback to Ken Schrader’s Junie Donlavey owned No. 90 that qualified on the pole for the TranSouth 500 at Darlington Raceway 1987.

“Throwback weekend at my home track of Darlington is one that we circle on the calendar every year. It’s a great way to honor NASCAR’s past that has left a mark on the sport for where we are today” stated JAR President, Jordan Anderson.

“This year when selecting a paint scheme, I wanted to incorporate the State of South Carolina and the State of Missouri into something special. We have Joel Black’s Columbia (S.C.) based Capital City Towing as the primary on the car this weekend along with their traditional red, white, and black colors. The state of Missouri, the home of Bommarito Automotive Group, has produced some great NASCAR drivers over the years and one that we wanted to honor is Ken Schrader. With Schrader being from Fenton, Mo. just minutes from where the Bommarito family got their start, it was a simple decision to narrow it down to Schrader’s iconic No. 90 Red Barron scheme that qualified on the pole at Darlington and finished fifth in the Spring of 1987.”

Fast forward to 2022, featured on the hood, sides, and tv panel of the bright red, white, black No. 31 is family owned and operated Capital City Towing.

As a longtime partner of Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport, Capital City Towing has offered heavy-duty towing, off-road recovery, roadside assistance, cargo/equipment hauling and garage service to Columbia, South Carolina and the surrounding areas for years.

With owner Joel Black’s professional business experience and knowledge, it allows Capital City to excel in the towing and equipment hauling industry offering the best solutions to any problem that may come their way. The towing, equipment hauling and garage Capital City offers is fully equipped with a fleet of light, medium and heavy-duty trucks to get the job done right.

Additional information on Capital City Towing can be found at CaptialCityTowingSC.com or reached 24/7 at 803-786-9994.

Continuing with the South Carolina connection for the Darlington Throwback Weekend, Lunch Time Investments, LLC. of Columbia will hold a presence on the rear deck lid.

Founder and CEO, Nicholas Sambenedetto holds a passion for helping others and has created that into a full-time job mentoring individuals and companies in how to invest, how to purchase/store cryptocurrency, and additionally offer consulting services.

Additional information on Lunch Time Investment LLC. can be found at LunchTimeInvestments.com

Tickets for the Mahindra ROXOR 200 at the Darlington Raceway on Saturday, May 7th are still available for purchase via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at DarlingtonRaceway.com

For more information on JAR visit JordanAndersonRacing.com, and be sure to follow along all season on the JAR social channels at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Capital City Towing

Family owned and operated, Capital City Towing has been providing service to Columbia, South Carolina and the surrounding areas for years. With the owner’s professional business experience and knowledge that excels in the towing and equipment hauling industry allows Capital City to offer the best solutions to any problem. Offering heavy-duty towing, recovery, equipment hauling and much more at reasonable prices. The team at Capital City is dedicated to a quick response time, because they know how stressful situations can be when accidents or breakdowns happen. Capital City offers towing, equipment hauling and garage is fully equipped with a fleet of light, medium and heavy-duty trucks. Our employees are experienced professionals and certified to meet all your towing, recovery, hauling or service maintenance needs.

About Lunch Time Investment, LLC.

Lunch Time Investments, LLC. (LTI) located in Columbia, South Carolina by founder and CEO, Nicholas Sambenedetto holds a passion for helping others. LTI helps mentor individuals and companies in how to invest, how to purchase/store cryptocurrency, and additionally offer consulting services. In addition, LTI purchases storage units from auction and resells their contents. Typically, people have an idea but don’t know how to turn it into action. Most people don’t have a lot of time and get consumed in design on how to get it done. That is where Lunch Time Investments, LLC can help. It is done over the course of Lunch!

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2018, JAR has competed full-time in the last four NCWTS seasons claiming back-to-back runner-up finishes in the 2020 & 2021 season opening NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway. In its debut season the No. 31 NXS Chevrolet Camaro SS drove to 5 Top-Five finishes and 6 Top-Ten finishes in the team’s debut season. In 2022 JAR fields a full-time entry in the NXS Series; the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS for driver Myatt Snider. JAR also fields the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado for select drivers in the NCWTS.