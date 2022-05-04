Andrew Overstreet to Crew Chief for Sam Mayer in Darlington

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 4, 2022) – JR Motorsports today named lead engineer Andrew Overstreet as the fill-in crew chief for Sam Mayer and the No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet beginning in this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Darlington Raceway.

The 38-year-old Overstreet steps into the role for crew chief Taylor Moyer, who is serving a mandatory four-race suspension for a wheel infraction incurred last weekend at Dover Motor Speedway.

Overstreet, a native of Concord, N.C., has been with JRM since 2020 and previously held positions at Team Penske and Red Horse Racing.

Moyer, who has led the No. 1 team to four top-five and five top-10 finishes this season, will reassume crew chief duties at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 20th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also races in Late Model competition and owns four championships in regional Late Model divisions and added a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.