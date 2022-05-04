Turn 3 Motorsport Collects Top-Ten Finishes in Indy Pro 2000 at Barber Doubleheader

Green Earns a Pair of Sixth Place Finishes, Browne Breaks into Top-Ten Spots

Leeds, Ala. (May 3, 2022) – Turn 3 Motorsport drivers Josh Green and Jonathan Browne had a solid weekend at Barber Motorsports Park during Rounds 3 and 4 of the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires, each collecting top ten finishes in both races and earning valuable championship points ahead of the next event.

After ending up P1 in the final session of the pre-event test day, Green qualified the #3 car sixth for Saturday’s Race 1 with less than .3 seconds separating the top six cars. A clean start put Green on the tail of the #90 car of Louis Foster from the get-go where he looked for opportunities to pass on the 2.38-mile circuit known for being difficult to overtake on. Green got the job done on Lap 14, moving up to P5 and fighting a good battle in the final laps with Foster and Braden Eves, eventually crossing the finish line in sixth.

Green qualified on the fourth row in Qualifying 2, setting himself up for another fight in Race 2. By the end of Lap 1, Green was up to P7, and by the end of Lap 3, he had progressed to P6. The field then began to settle into a rhythm as they completed 30 total laps, resulting in another sixth place finish for Green and a solid points gain in the championship.

3 Josh Green // Indy Pro 2000

SessionGuardian / Zimperium / Lionfish Tech Advisors / Mark Green / JHG Investments

“Barber Motorsports Park wasn’t the nicest to us per se, but I have a feeling we left the weekend much stronger than we were when we arrived,” said Green. “With it being a tough weekend, a pair of sixth place finishes is pretty solid and a good points haul in what will be a tight championship fight. I’m really proud of how everyone in the team handled the adversity and continue to be amazed by the connection everyone under the Turn 3 Motorsport tent shares. I hope to see everyone at IMS in two weeks!”

Green currently lies sixth in the overall driver’s championship with 72 total points.

Teammate Jonathan Browne had a successful weekend overall, earning two top-ten finishes and building momentum in his rookie campaign. Browne rounded out the pre-event test day fifth in the final session before heading into practice and Qualifying 1 the next day where he qualified the #2 car 11th for Race 1. Browne drove a great race, improving to tenth in the green-to-checkers contest and claiming his first top-ten finish of the season.

Browne qualified on row six for Race 2 and steadied for another push through the field. He did just that, making his way up to tenth by Lap 2 and then up to ninth by Lap 6. After 30 laps of competitive driving, Browne crossed the finish line in P9, marking his best finish of the season thus far.

2 Jonathan Browne // Indy Pro 2000

Human Centred Movement / CRPS Awareness

“Walking away with a P10 and P9 after a really competitive weekend is okay for us,” said Browne. “We showed really good pace in both races, so I’m happy with that. These still aren’t the positions where I want to be, but it’s a stepping stone to moving further up the grid. A big thanks to all of the team for their hard work this weekend. On to Indy GP!”

“It was an extremely competitive weekend at Barber,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “There was so little between the top eight guys; if you hook up the lap, it’s P1, and if you miss it by the smallest margin, you can be P8. Unfortunately, we never got that special lap to put up us front in either of the qualifying sessions. Barber is hard to pass on after the first few laps, and we found ourselves stuck in the pack with the pace to be at the front. Josh and Jonathan are working well together, and we have to just stick at it and it will come. Looking forward to Indy GP in a couple of weeks now.”

The Indy Pro 2000 series is back on track for the first tripleheader event of the season at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course circuit from May 12-14.

To stay up to date on Turn 3 Motorsport, follow the team on social media using the handle @turn3motorsport.

About Turn 3 Motorsport: Turn 3 Motorsport is a full-service operation specializing in racecar preparation, engineering, and driver development. Founded and managed by racecar driver and coach Peter Dempsey, T3M is focused on professional service, team member growth, and high-level performance across multiple racing series.

In 2019, the team secured the Blue Marble Cocktails Radical Cup North America championship titles in the 1340cc, 1500cc, and overall classes. Later that year, Peter and Turn 3 Motorsport achieved a record-breaking win at the NASA 25 Hours of Thunderhill endurance race, piloting the #10 Eastern Racing / Turn 3 Motorsport Radical SR3 RSX 1340 to a dominating win, leading 638 out of 672 laps, and becoming the first car under two liters to achieve the overall win.

In the team’s rookie season, Turn 3 Motorsport attracted attention out of the gate by winning the season opener of the 2020 Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires in a sweeping performance with Singaporean driver Danial Frost. Frost and the team went on to achieve a pole position, six podium finishes, and third overall in the championship in 2020.

In 2021, T3M expanded its presence in the Road to Indy by introducing a two-car program into the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship alongside its Indy Pro 2000 Championship campaign. In its debut USF2000 season, the team found victory at the season finale with American driver Josh Green as well as earning an additional podium and fifth overall in the championship. The team earned further accolades in the Indy Pro 2000 series with a race win at the season finale by Irish driver James Roe as well as a pole position at World Wide Technology Raceway and seventh overall in the championship.