Weekend Schedule for Darlington Raceway

This week NASCAR travels to Darlington Raceway for the fan-favorite Throwback Weekend featuring special paint schemes and activities that pay tribute to NASCAR tradition.

Hall of Fame members Richard Petty, Bobby Labonte and Bill Elliott will help set the mood and share their expertise as they join the FOX Sports broadcast team during the Cup Series Goodyear 400.

Petty will join Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer during Stage 1, followed by Labonte during Stage 2 while Elliott will be in the booth for the final stage.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers with four wins at the 1.366-mile, Too Tough to Tame, track. Martin Truex Jr. is the defending race winner.

Justin Allgaier won the Xfinity Series race at Darlington last year and is hoping to repeat and claim his first victory of 2022.

The Camping World Truck Series is back on the schedule after a couple of weeks off. It will be the series 10th race at Darlington. Ben Rhodes (2020) and Todd Bodine (2010) are the only active drivers on the entry list for Darlington that have won at the track.

Throwback Paint Schemes

All times are Eastern.

Friday, May 6

3 p.m.: Truck Series Practice/All Entries – FS1

3:30 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Impound) Single Vehicle/1 Lap/All Entries – FS1

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice/All Entries – FS1

5:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound) Single Vehicle/1 Lap/All Entries – FS1

7:30 p.m.: Truck Series Dead on Tools 200

Distance: 200.1 miles (147 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 45, Stage 2 ends on Lap 90, Final Stage ends on Lap 147

FS1/MSN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $712,347

Saturday, May 7

10:30 a.m.: Cup Series Practice – Groups A & B – FS1/MSN/SiriusXM

11:05 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) (Groups A & B) Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds – FS1/MSN/SiriusXM

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Mahindra ROXOR 200

Distance: 200.1 miles (147 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 45, Stage 2 ends on Lap 90, Final Stage ends on Lap 147

FS1/MSN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $1,273,583

Sunday, May

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Goodyear 400

Distance: 400.2 miles (293 laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 90, Stage 2 ends on Lap 185, Final Stage ends on Lap 293

FS1/MSN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $7,292,599