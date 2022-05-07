Lawless Alan – Dead on Tools 200 Race Recap

Race Recap | Dead On Tools 200 | Darlington Raceway

Team: No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @lawlessalan25

Start: 19th

Finish: 26th

Driver Point Standings: 20th

Owner Point Standings: 25th

Race Rundown – No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado

Alan and the No. 45 team faced early adversity Friday night when he was sent for a spin in turn three on lap 20 to bring out the caution. Alan rebounded to secure a 24th-place finish in Stage One.

On lap 72 with the end of Stage Two looming, Alan had a right front tire go down and was forced to put under green for four tires. Fortunately, the caution flag waved two laps later and Alan was awarded the free pass to get back on the lead lap before crossing the line 23rd in Stage Two. Alan continued to battle his way through traffic in the final stage of the night, resulting in a 19th-place finish.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time. AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com

Follow Lawless Alan on Instagram and on the web: @lawless_alan / www.lawlessalanracing.com