Dean Thompson – Dead on Tools 200 Race Recap

Race Recap | Dead On Tools 200 | Darlington Raceway

Team: No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Dean Thompson

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @deanthompsonr

Start: 33rd

Finish: 14th

Driver Point Standings: 26th

Owner Point Standings: 30th

Race Rundown – No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Thompson and the No. 40 team’s strategy of staying out while the leaders pitted during the second caution of the night positioned them in ninth-place at the halfway point in Stage One before holding on for a 21st-place finish in the stage on old tires. Thompson continued to battle in the middle of the field in the second stage, crossing the line 26th.

The No. 40 team continued to make adjustments throughout the night and steadily made its way up the leaderboard over the course of several restarts, culminating in a 14th-place finish and his third Sunoco Rookie of the Race honor this season.

Thompson on his top-15 effort at Darlington: “Our No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet team put together a strong run to finish 15th and earn another Sunoco Rookie of the Race honor. We brought a solid Chevrolet Silverado to the track today and it showed – our strategy paid off and we’re pointed in the right direction.”

#

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 120,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains. With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $4 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, please visit www.wwex.com, www.globaltranz.com and www.unishippers.com.

Follow Dean Thompson on Instagram and on the web: @deankthompson / deanthompsonr.com