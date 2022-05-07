Kris Wright – Dead on Tools 200 Race Recap

Race Recap | Dead On Tools 200 | Darlington Raceway

Team: No. 44 VFW Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Kris Wright

Start: 21st

Finish: 32nd

Driver Point Standings: 24th

Owner Point Standings: 29th

Race Rundown – No. 44 VFW Chevrolet Silverado

Wright and the No. 44 team made up critical track position at the halfway point of Stage One when the team elected not to pit under caution on lap 22, positioning them in sixth-place on the restart. Wright battled to hold track position the rest of the way in the stage on old tires, resulting in a 26th-place finish.

After running to a 25th-place finish in Stage Two, Wright restarted 21st for the final stage and was narrowly collected in a multi-truck incident in turn four on lap 98, causing right side damage. The No. 44 team worked to make repairs but was forced to take its Chevrolet Silverado behind the wall under NASCAR’s damaged vehicle policy, resulting in a 32nd-place finish.

About Niece Motorsports

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About VFW

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation’s largest and oldest major war veterans organization. Founded in 1899, the congressionally chartered VFW is comprised entirely of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces. With more than 1.5 million VFW and Auxiliary members located in nearly 6,000 Posts worldwide, the nonprofit veterans service organization is proud to proclaim “NO ONE DOES MORE FOR VETERANS” than the VFW, which is dedicated to veterans’ service, legislative advocacy, and military and community service programs. For more information, or to join, visit our website at vfw.org.

