RCR NXS Post Race Report: Darlington

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Show Speed Before Early Race Exit at Darlington Raceway

Finish: 38th

Start: 10th

Points: 15th

“I’ve always loved Darlington Raceway so we really thought this was the weekend our luck would turn around in the Whelen Chevrolet. I’ve won two NASCAR Truck Series races here and we started off the weekend great. We didn’t get a chance to qualify, but we were pretty good in practice. Our car was driving really well at the start of the race but we had to retire early with a mechanical issue. It’s a bummer but we’ll regroup and come back strong at Texas Motor Speedway.” -Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Team

Finish: 9th

Start: 12th

Points: 10th

“I feel like we had some positives today at Darlington Raceway in our Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet. The biggest issue we faced was managing the tires because we were sliding the front tires when it fired off. I didn’t want to completely burn the fronts off so I couldn’t push it as hard as I wanted to on a restart. It was a lot easier to lose positions because I didn’t want to hurt the front end. We kept working on it and kept getting it better all day. On one of the stops, we got the rear out of the racetrack too much. I struggled in Turns 3 and 4 trying to run the wall. I’ve always ran the bottom and I couldn’t get comfortable running right up against the fence in 3 and 4. We’re going to keep working at it and try to get a little better and running the fence. All in all, it was a solid day but it’s still a little frustrating because you want to win races, so we still have some work to do.” -Austin Hill