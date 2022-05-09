Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Darlington Raceway

Post-Race Report | Darlington Raceway

Goodyear 400

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Start: 29th

Stage 1 Finish: 20th

Stage 2 Finish: 27th

Finish: 3rd

“This isn’t the best car we’ve brought to the racetrack unloading after practice. But we just kept after it all day. Some great strategy from this No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy team. We had a good restart there at the end and we just kind of hung on. We didn’t have a third-place car, but it’s a great finish. This was my best Cup finish besides that win. To do it here at Darlington (Raceway), to finish third, it’s pretty special. It was a good run. We’ll take this to next week and see what we can do at Kansas (Speedway).” – Justin Haley

Daniel Hemric, No. 16 AG1 Camaro ZL1

Start: 24th

Stage 1 Finish: 26th

Stage 2 Finish: 32nd

Finish: 31st

“The lady in black was not kind to us this weekend. We got some damage early and lost quite a few laps trying to fix it. I appreciate all the hard work on pit road to get us back out there. I Thought we’d be ok, but we had some engine issues that ended our day early. We haven’t had the best luck, but we are building and learning every week.” – Daniel Hemric

Mahindra ROXOR 200

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

Start: 13th

Stage 1 Finish: 8th

Stage 2 Finish: 14th

Finish: 6th

“Tire strategy was definitely the name of the game. I felt like I was protecting my rear tires all race. I’m proud of the effort from everyone to get another top-10 finish. We definitely got everything we could out of our No. 10 Voyager Chevy.” – Landon Cassill

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

Start: 5th

Stage 1 Finish: 6th

Stage 2 Finish: 8th

Finish: 8th

“We fought hard all day in our No. 16 Action Industries Chevy. We didn’t have the speed or grip we needed to contend at the end, but to still get by with a top-10 finish shows that we maximized everything we had. We will be better for the next time we come to Darlington.” – AJ Allmendinger

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet

Start: 11th

Stage 1 Finish: 12th

Stage 2 Finish: 30th

Finish: 10th

“We definitely fought some adversity today. We lacked rear grip all day and ended up knocking a crush panel loose. Our guys did a great job on pit road to get me fixed up and back up towards the front. I’m proud of the effort from everyone on this No. 11 Cirkul team for a top-10 finish after what could have been a lot worse.” – Daniel Hemric



