McDowell Enters Kansas with Three Top-10 Finishes in Last Four Races

Love’s Travel Stops Ford Team Aims for More

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 10, 2022) – Michael McDowell and the Love’s Travel Stops Ford team enter Kansas this weekend with no shortage of momentum. Exiting Darlington with another top-10 finish, both the driver and the team are poised to add to the streak.

“For me, I am always looking ahead and preparing for the next race,” said McDowell. “Our recent finishes are something to celebrate and be proud of, but now it’s time to do more. With all the information we have learned about the new car over the last few months, and the results that we’re seeing, we know that we can keep getting better and grab some top-five results. That’s extremely difficult to do with the competition, but I feel that we can do it if we have great races.

“From the beginning of the season to now, we have made great gains. As we race the new car, you learn more about it. We are doing a good job of taking that information and putting it into the car to find more speed. It’s been paying off.”

McDowell and his Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang team will take to the Kansas Speedway this Saturday for practice and qualifying, followed by the race Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.