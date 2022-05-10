Renegade™ Partners with Stewart-Haas Racing

Leading Insurance Agency Aligns with Driver Aric Almirola and No. 10 Team

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (May 10, 2022) – Renegade™, a revolutionary insurance agency platform that empowers top agents and agency owners to break free from old insurance and establish their own independent practices, has partnered with Stewart-Haas Racing, the championship-winning NASCAR team.

Renegade will make its debut on the No. 10 Ford Mustang of NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola beginning with this weekend’s event at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City with Renegade emblazoned across the car’s roof, just above the rear windshield. Renegade’s first race as a primary sponsor of Almirola and the No. 10 team will be Sept. 3-4 during the Southern 500 race weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

“NASCAR is a fast-paced sport and Renegade embodies that expeditious need for change in the insurance industry for our agents, customer and carrier partners. We’ve partnered with Stewart-Haas Racing to help tell our story,” said Rashik Adhikari, founder and CEO, Renegade.

“Insurance agents continue to face challenges. On one hand, you have captive agents who are exclusive to one insurance company and, on the other hand, you have independent agencies who struggle with technology, customer service and alignment with their carrier partners. As a result, the status quo has insurance agents who can’t maximize their potential and customers who don’t get the choice, expertise and service they deserve from their agents. This status quo, however, needs to change – fast and reliably. Renegade facilitates this change with speed, efficiency and accuracy – the same winning mentality Stewart-Haas Racing brings to the track.”

Renegade empowers agents who want to challenge the status quo and win for the customers and the carrier partners. By combining cutting-edge technology and best-in-class expertise, Renegade agents grow their customer roster faster, service their customers better and, ultimately, retain them longer by providing the best insurance options and advice, all in one place. By working with more than 80 insurance carriers, Renegade delivers unbiased insurance solutions its customers can trust.

These tenets align well with motorsports and, specifically, Stewart-Haas Racing, where its drivers and their teams are always looking to challenge the past, go faster and perform better, with the unceasing goal of winning races and championships.

“This is my 11th fulltime season in the NASCAR Cup Series, but it never gets old bringing a new partner into the sport,” said Almirola, a three-time race winner in the NASCAR Cup Series. “Renegade is an ambitious company that is striving for the same thing we are – to be the best and deliver results. It’s an honor to have them on my racecar.”

About Renegade Insurance:

Renegade Insurance is a revolutionary property and casualty (P&C) agency platform that turns agents into super-agents. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and best-in-class expertise across the insurance value chain, Renegade empowers top agents to break free from the old ways of insurance and launch their own independent agency without the headaches. With a Renegade agent, customers have more choice, better service and expert advice when and where they need it. Renegade is now in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina, and is currently accepting applications from top P&C agents. For more information, please visit us online at www.RenegadeInsurance.com and on social at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Stewart-Haas Racing:

Stewart-Haas Racing is the title-winning NASCAR team co-owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation – the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America. The Kannapolis, North Carolina-based organization has won two NASCAR Cup Series titles, one NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and more than 90 NASCAR races, including such crown-jewel events as the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and Southern 500. For more information, please visit us online at StewartHaasRacing.com and on social at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.