Gilliland Feels Rookie Journey Going as Expected, Maybe Better?

Takes Next Steps at Home of Biggest Supporters

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 10, 2022) – For NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year contender Todd Gilliland, maybe this season is going better than expected? Gilliland has been competitive in early season races and has scored four top-20 finishes. Although not getting a top-10 finish yet, Gilliland has raced up front at some tracks while still learning others. Gilliland is learning to take the positives from each race.

“I think so, we’re learning each race,” said Gilliland. “There have been tracks like Dover where we just did not have a good weekend at all, but tracks like Auto Club, Phoenix, Daytona, and Talladega, we’re running strong. Sometimes the finishes just didn’t represent the way we raced. In that sense, we are doing better than I think. But it’s all about the results and we want more.”

“I’ve been a little surprised about the transition from racing the truck to racing the new Cup car,” continued Gilliland. “It is still an adjustment, but it is not too bad. I think that has helped. Now, it’s just getting used to this new car and the competition at the Cup level. But I felt that we have been able to compete with these guys and beat them. We just need to get the finishes.”

The next opportunity for the team comes this Sunday at the Kansas Speedway. Gilliland is looking to put together a strong run with the No. 38 First Phase Ford. The new credit card from CURO Credit, LLC, issued by The Bank of Missouri, provides pathways to financial freedom for people with unestablished or imperfect credit.

“I am thankful for the support of CURO and First Phase credit card for all their support this season,” continued Gilliland. “They jumped into this journey with us, and I feel like I want to perform for my team and for them, too. It’s great to know that they have my back and want to see us race well. We just want to keep working hard for them.”

Gilliland and the First Phase Ford Mustang will hit the track at the Kansas Speedway on May 15 at 3:00 PM ET on FS1.

ABOUT CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) is a full-spectrum consumer credit provider across the U.S. and Canada. The Company was founded in 1997 by three childhood friends in Kansas to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Today, CURO operates a robust, omni-channel platform providing comprehensive credit solutions to help customers achieve their financial goals. CURO’s decades of experience with alternative data power the underwriting and scoring engine, mitigating risk across the full spectrum of credit products. CURO operates under a number of brands including Speedy Cash®, Rapid Cash®, Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Flexiti®, Avío Credit®, Opt+®, Revolve Finance®, Heights Finance, Southern Finance, Covington Credit, Quick Credit and First Phase. Our diversified product channels allows us to meet the changing needs and preferences of our customers.

ABOUT FIRST PHASE

First Phase is a new credit card issued by The Bank of Missouri that provides pathways to financial freedom for people with unestablished or imperfect credit. It’s a powerful tool that can provide flexibility and help fuel the next chapter of their financial future. First Phase is the doing business assumed name of CURO Credit, LLC, whose ultimate parent company is CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO).

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.