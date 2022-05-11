BLAKE SHELTON ALL-STAR EXPERIENCE, MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT HIGHLIGHT SCC-TEXAS EVENTS AROUND NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE

Experience includes exclusive meet-and-greet with the country music superstar, pair of luxury suite tickets for all three days and more for May 20-22 All-Star weekend

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star driver Ryan Blaney to take part in Bill Walker Memorial Golf Tournament on May 20 at Bridlewood Golf Club

FORT WORTH, Texas (May 11, 2022) – The Bill Walker Memorial Golf Tournament presented by Premier Truck Group and the Blake Shelton All-Star Experience highlight the various fundraising events that Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter will be hosting during the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend set for May 20-22 at Texas Motor Speedway.

The Bill Walker Memorial Golf Tournament presented by Premier Truck Group will officially kick off the SCC activities on Friday, May 20, at Bridlewood Golf Club in Flower Mound. The scramble tournament will be a shotgun start at 8 a.m. and will include a welcome breakfast, activities on the course, silent auction and awards luncheon.

Among the participants will be one of NASCAR’s young All-Stars, Ryan Blaney of Team Penske. The opportunity to bid to play the round with Blaney will be available soon here.

Premier Truck Group, NTT DATA, RealCom Solutions and Hillwood have stepped up as corporate sponsors but there are remaining opportunities ranging from Eagle sponsor ($5,000) to Bogey sponsor ($150) for interested companies. A foursome is $1,000 and $225 for individuals who will be paired with a team. Click here to sign up.

SCC-Texas has created a VIP auction item for the ultimate experience to enjoy the race weekend in luxury and meet one of country music’s biggest names. The package includes:

· Exclusive meet-and-greet with Blake Shelton prior to his pre-race concert on Sunday, May 22.

· Pair of luxury suite tickets and VIP parking for all three days of racing, highlighted by the NASCAR All-Star Race on May 22.

· Pair of Track Passes for pit access throughout the weekend and upgraded access to the Shelton pre-race concert and NASCAR All-Star Race driver introductions.

Click here to bid now or visit www.sccauctions.com.

Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas will have an additional five fundraisers on site at Texas Motor Speedway throughout the race weekend, ranging from a VIP casino night to taking your personal vehicle on TMS’ 1.5-mile oval. Here’s a look at those events:

· 50/50 Raffle – The NASCAR All-Star Race winner won’t be the only one going home with a jackpot. From Friday through Sunday of race weekend, SCC will be selling tickets (10 for $10, 40 for $20, 120 for $40) for the 50/50 raffle, where one lucky winner will receive half the money raised and the other half will serve children in need. Keep an eye out for the 50/50 Raffle kiosks on the concourse as well as volunteers in the green 50/50 Raffle vests with signs.

· The Legacy Shop – This race weekend-only shop provides unique memorabilia items and pieces of Texas Motor Speedway history for purchase to benefit SCC-Texas. The Legacy Shop, located near Gate 5 on the concourse by Section 109, is open from when the gates open to the conclusion of the day’s on-track activities on both Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, May 22.

· SCC All-Star Live Auction – The Trackside Live stage, located at Gate 3 of the Fan Zone, will be the site of a live 30-minute auction of various items and memorabilia for fans on Saturday, May 21, beginning at 3:30 p.m.

· All-Star Laps for Charity – This popular event, which will be held Sunday, May 22, from 8-9:30 a.m., allows people to take a ride around the high-banked, 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway oval in their personal vehicles. The vehicles will be led by an official TMS pace car. The donation is $60 per vehicle for three laps and there are limited spots available. To register, click here.

Since 1997, Speedway Children’s Charities at Texas Motor Speedway has distributed more than $11.5 million in funding to non-profit organizations in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties supporting children in need. The funds distributed by SCC are raised through special events held throughout the year. Most of the SCC events are geared around the major race weeks at Texas Motor Speedway. SCC could fill the grandstands at Texas Motor Speedway 18 times with the number of children the organization has helped since being formed.

For more information on SCC or the upcoming charitable events at Texas Motor Speedway, please visit www.speedwaycharities.org.

Texas Motor Speedway will once again play host to the $1 million-to-win NASCAR All-Star Race, the marquee event of a race weekend (May 20-22) featuring all three of NASCAR’s premier series. The SpeedyCash.com 220 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race will be held Friday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m. (FS1, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, MRN, and 95.9 The Ranch) and the SRS Distribution 250 Xfinity Series race on Saturday, May 21, at 12:30 p.m. (FS1, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, PRN, and 95.9 The Ranch). Both will be televised live on FS1 and aired locally on 95.9 The Ranch. The NASCAR Open will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 22 (FS1, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, MRN, and 95.9 The Ranch) and the NASCAR All-Star Race at 7 p.m. (FS1, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, MRN, and 95.9 The Ranch).

Country music superstar Blake Shelton will perform a live 60-minute concert May 22 as part of the NASCAR All-Star pre-race festivities.

