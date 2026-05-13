NASCAR at Dover All-Star Race Weekend Schedule

The NASCAR All-Star Race will headline the weekend racing at Dover Motor Speedway at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 17, on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Dover is the sixth different track to host the NASCAR All-Star Race (2023-2026).

Drivers who automatically qualify for this race include 2025 and 2026 Cup Series race winners. Past All-Star race winners who currently compete full-time in the series and past Cup Series champions are also eligible to compete.

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Jimmie Johnson leads the NASCAR Cup Series in All-Star victories with four wins (2003, 2006, 2012, and 2013). Kyle Larson leads all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in All-Star victories with three wins in 2019, 2021, and 2023.

Active All-Star Winners Wins Seasons Kyle Larson 3 2023, 2021, 2019 Joey Logano 2 2024, 2016 Christopher Bell 1 2025 Ryan Blaney 1 2022 Chase Elliott 1 2020 Kyle Busch 1 2017 Denny Hamlin 1 2015

Fans can also vote for one additional driver to participate in the All-Star Race. As of May 11, the top five (in alphabetical order) are Alex Bowman, Chris Buescher, Noah Gragson, Ryan Preece, and Connor Zilisch. Voting will close Sunday, May 17, at 9 a.m. ET.

Leading up to the All-Star Race, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will headline the action with the ECOSAVE 200 on Friday evening. Saturday will feature the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series BetRivers 200 at 4 p.m.

All-Star Race Notes:

There have been a total of 41 NASCAR All-Star Races. Charlotte Motor Speedway has hosted 34 All-Star Races (1985, 1987-2019). Atlanta Motor Speedway (1986) and Bristol Motor Speedway (2020) have each hosted one. Two All-Star Races were held at Texas Motor Speedway (2021, 2022) and three at North Wilkesboro Speedway (2023, 2024, 2025).

Kyle Busch leads all active drivers with 20 All-Star starts. He is followed by Denny Hamlin (19), Brad Keselowski (17), Joey Logano (15), and Chase Elliott (10).

Friday, May 15

12:30 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Practice

1:40 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying

3 p.m.: Cup Series Pit Road Qualifying Entry/Exit Practice

FOX One/FS2/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series Practice: NASCAR Press Pass

5 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series ECOSAVE 200

Purse: $789,700

FOX One/FS1/SiriusXM

Post Truck Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, May 16

9:30 a.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice – CW App

10:35 a.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying – CW App

Noon: Cup Series Qualifying/All-Star Pit Crew Challenge

FOX One/FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

4 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series BetRivers 200

Purse: $1,653,590

CW/PRN/SiriusXM

Post O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, May 17

1 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Race

Purse: $3,093,000

FOX One/FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series race: NASCAR Press Pass