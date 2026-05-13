NASCAR at Dover All-Star Race Weekend Schedule

The NASCAR All-Star Race will headline the weekend racing at Dover Motor Speedway at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 17, on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Dover is the sixth different track to host the NASCAR All-Star Race (2023-2026).
Drivers who automatically qualify for this race include 2025 and 2026 Cup Series race winners. Past All-Star race winners who currently compete full-time in the series and past Cup Series champions are also eligible to compete.
NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Jimmie Johnson leads the NASCAR Cup Series in All-Star victories with four wins (2003, 2006, 2012, and 2013). Kyle Larson leads all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in All-Star victories with three wins in 2019, 2021, and 2023.
|Active All-Star Winners
|Wins
|Seasons
|Kyle Larson
|3
|2023, 2021, 2019
|Joey Logano
|2
|2024, 2016
|Christopher Bell
|1
|2025
|Ryan Blaney
|1
|2022
|Chase Elliott
|1
|2020
|Kyle Busch
|1
|2017
|Denny Hamlin
|1
|2015
Fans can also vote for one additional driver to participate in the All-Star Race. As of May 11, the top five (in alphabetical order) are Alex Bowman, Chris Buescher, Noah Gragson, Ryan Preece, and Connor Zilisch. Voting will close Sunday, May 17, at 9 a.m. ET.
Leading up to the All-Star Race, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will headline the action with the ECOSAVE 200 on Friday evening. Saturday will feature the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series BetRivers 200 at 4 p.m.
All-Star Race Notes:
There have been a total of 41 NASCAR All-Star Races. Charlotte Motor Speedway has hosted 34 All-Star Races (1985, 1987-2019). Atlanta Motor Speedway (1986) and Bristol Motor Speedway (2020) have each hosted one. Two All-Star Races were held at Texas Motor Speedway (2021, 2022) and three at North Wilkesboro Speedway (2023, 2024, 2025).
Kyle Busch leads all active drivers with 20 All-Star starts. He is followed by Denny Hamlin (19), Brad Keselowski (17), Joey Logano (15), and Chase Elliott (10).
Friday, May 15
12:30 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Practice
1:40 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying
3 p.m.: Cup Series Pit Road Qualifying Entry/Exit Practice
FOX One/FS2/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series Practice: NASCAR Press Pass
5 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series ECOSAVE 200
Purse: $789,700
FOX One/FS1/SiriusXM
Post Truck Series race: NASCAR Press Pass
Saturday, May 16
9:30 a.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice – CW App
10:35 a.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying – CW App
Noon: Cup Series Qualifying/All-Star Pit Crew Challenge
FOX One/FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass
4 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series BetRivers 200
Purse: $1,653,590
CW/PRN/SiriusXM
Post O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race: NASCAR Press Pass
Sunday, May 17
1 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Race
Purse: $3,093,000
FOX One/FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series race: NASCAR Press Pass