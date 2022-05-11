BRYAN CATHCART EAGER FOR SEASON OPENER

(May 11, 2022) Bryan Cathcart has been busy preparing for his return to competition in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series which gets underway this coming Saturday at Sunset Speedway near Innisfil, ON. Cathcart will pilot his familiar #71 Dodge at all events this season. This will be the Peterborough, ON drivers first Pinty’s Series races since 2016.

Quote:

“I’m looking forward to getting the season started and sharing the experience with my family at the racetracks. It’s phenomenal to see how the Pinty’s Series has grown, the field of cars this year will be big and with the return to Western Canada and the new event in Newfoundland, it should be a fun year to be part of it” Bryan Cathcart, Driver #71 Dodge

Weekend Race Event Preview

Saturday May 14th

NTN Ultimate Bearing Experience 250

Race one of 13 in 2022

This is the seventh NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Sunset Speedway

The Track:

.333-mile, paved, semi-banked

Best finish: First race at Sunset

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. Race broadcasts will also air on TSN Sunday May 22 at 4PM Eastern and on RDS2 Saturday June 4th at 7PM Eastern.

The 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 13 total races in five provinces with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.