GMS Racing NCWTS Kansas I Race Preview

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

Kansas Speedway Career Stats

NCWTS Starts: 7, Best start: 4th, Best finish: 3rd (twice), Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 5, Laps led: 62

ARCA Starts: 7, Best start: 2nd, Best finish: 3rd (four times), Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 4, Laps led: 28

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 7, Best start: 3rd, Best finish: 3rd (Darlington), Top 5s: 1 Top 10s: 4, Laps led: 15, Current points position: 9th

About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more information.

Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger will drive GMS Racing chassis no. 325 at Kansas Speedway. This chassis made its on track debut in 2020, and the last time it was raced, it went to victory lane at Martinsville Speedway with Zane Smith last October. Enfinger will race this Silverado RST for the first time in 2022, but the truck has a solid record at Kansas, posting two top-10 finishes at the intermediate. ﻿- Building Momentum: You can say he’s on a roll! Enfinger undoubtedly had his best performance of the 2022 season in the most recent race at Darlington, where he started in third, finished fourth in both stages, and crossed the line in third at the checkered flag. The result continues the team’s streak of top-10 runs, now up to four in a row, and more importantly, catapulted the pride of Fairhope, Alabama up to ninth in the points standings, fifteen markers ahead of the cut line. ﻿- GE Quote: “I think our No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevy has a great shot to contend this weekend at Kansas. We showed a lot of progress last week, and I believe what we learned at Las Vegas will help our mile-and-a-half tracks this year. I’m looking forward to seeing what we make of all the effort that has been put in by my GMS Racing guys.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet Silverado RST

Kansas Speedway Career Stats

Jack Wood will make his first NCWTS start at Kansas on Saturday

ARCA Starts: 1, Best start: 4th, Best finish: 4th (2021), Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 1

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 7, Best start: 11th, Best finish: 13th (Atlanta), Current points position: 27th

About ChevyLiners.com: For ultimate interior protection, Premium All-Weather Floor Liners by Chevrolet Accessories are the solution. Offering precision coverage around interior trim, driver pedals, seat tracks, and door sills, they’re constructed of quality materials that provide optimum carpet and interior trim protection, isolating debris and moisture while remaining removable for cleaning. Visit www.ChevyLiners.com to order yours today.

Chassis History/Info: Jack Wood will take GMS Racing chassis no. 337 under the lights on Saturday night. This Chevrolet was built last season, winning on its debut race at World Wide Technology Raceway with Sheldon Creed. Most recently, Creed raced this truck at Phoenix Raceway, finishing in 4th. The chassis, along with Wood, will both make their first start at Kansas Speedway this weekend.

Sunoco ROTY Update: Wood was the second highest finishing rookie last race at Darlington Raceway, where he finished in the 17th position. Entering Kansas, Jack currently sits third in the Sunoco Rookie Of The Year points standings, twenty points behind leader Lawless Alan and five points back from Dean Thompson in second place.

Driver Appearances: Fans attending the Heart Of America 200 on Saturday will have a chance to meet Jack Wood at the NASCAR Live stage in the Kansas Speedway fan zone from 3:15 – 3:30 PM local time. Jack will be participating in a Q&A, followed up by an autograph session for all fans in attendance.

JW Quote: “I’m looking forward to going back to Kansas, the site of my first ever mile-and-a-half race that I ran with the ARCA Menards Series. I really like the track, and we were able to put together a good finish there last year, so hopefully we can take what I learned during that race and build off of that with my No. 24 team. I believe that GMS Racing has brought a very solid package to Kansas in the past, so I hope to have a good run this weekend.”

