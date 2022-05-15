Toyota Racing – NCWTS Kansas Post-Race Report – 05.14.22

MAJESKI EARNS CAREER-BEST FINISH

Majeski’s runner-up finish led three Tundra TRD Pros in the top-five

KANSAS CITY (May 14, 2022) – Ty Majeski (second), Chandler Smith (fourth) and Christian Eckes (fifth) led Toyota with top-five finishes in the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday evening.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Kansas Speedway

Race 8 of 23 – 134 Laps, 201 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Zane Smith*

2nd, TY MAJESKI

3rd, Grant Enfinger*

4th, CHANDLER SMITH

5th, CHRISTIAN ECKES

6th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

9th, MATT CRAFTON

10th, BEN RHODES

13th, CHASE PURDY

14th, STEWART FRIESEN

16th, TYLER ANKRUM

20th, TATE FOGLEMAN

21st, TYLER HILL

27th, TIMMY HILL

28th, RYAN HUFF

30th, JOSH REAUME

33rd, COREY HEIM

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TY MAJESKI, No. 66 American Racing Wheels Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, ThorSport Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

What more did you need tonight?

“We kept easing on the balance all night. I was a little bit free. We kept making good adjustments, just didn’t make a big enough swing on that last run. The sun went down and I think it freed up a little bit. Just a little bit too free to be able to attack the way I needed to to get by the 38 (Zane Smith). He was class of the field all night. I really struggled on restarts, but once we got going, I could pick up the spots. Really good truck. Hats off to Joe Shear Jr., my crew chief. It’s been a fun season so far. Just a huge relief to run good consistently. I had a really fast American Racing Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. I think our day is coming.”

CHANDLER SMITH, No. 18 Charge Me Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Kyle Busch Motorsports

Finishing Position: 4th

How did you charge through the field?

“I’ve been waiting to use this catch phrase. We charged to the front like twice. Really proud to have ChargeMe on board the Tundra this race. I’m really excited for them to get their first top-five in the NASCAR series. We’ve got a bunch of them here tonight, so really proud to represent them guys. I appreciate all of my KBM (Kyle Busch Motorsports) crew. We’ve got a long few weeks coming up, and they’ve been busting their tails for it. It’s unbelievable the work ethic they have and it’s showing. We pulled through adversity tonight. That’s what championship caliber teams do and that’s what we did tonight. I’m really looking forward going forward.”

CHRISTIAN ECKES, No. 98 Curb Records Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, ThorSport Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

Can you take us through your run?

“Just super proud of the effort by everybody. The first two stages did not go well. I think we finished like 15th and 14th and we made a lot of adjustments. It felt like we just needed track position more than anything and our pit crew saved our ass there at the end and got us some position. We just weren’t where we needed to be but in the same aspect really proud of the team for executing well today and putting ourselves in position today to have a decent run with our Curb Records Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.”

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK, No. 4 Mobil 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Kyle Busch Motorsports

Finishing Position: 6th

It came down to that final restart. What happened?

“Spun tires, didn’t get a good push from behind. It’s on me. I spun the tires and that was pretty much it. I had decently fast Mobil 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro tonight. We missed it. The 38 (Zane Smith) had the dominate truck. He should have won the race. I feel like we should have finished second or third. We’ve got to work on restarts and come back. We know what we need to do here coming back for the Playoff race. We just debriefed right there. Proud of my guys – proud of the effort. I’m still on a top-six streak here, so we just have to continue on.

