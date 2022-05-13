Thomas Merrill Joins Jr III Racing At Mid-Ohio

Lexington, Ohio (11 May 2022) – Thomas Merrill will make his first start with Jr III Racing this weekend as the Trans Am talent has signed to join the team’s IMSA Prototype Challenge (IPC) effort during the Lexus Mid-Ohio Sports Car Championship on Sunday, May 15.

Thomas Merrill will join Ari Balogh in the No. 30 Airbnb Ligier JS P320 for the second round of the 2022 IMSA Prototype Challenge.

Merrill is no stranger to the 2.258-mile course, having he raced to a podium finish in the 2019 Trans Am TA2 Championship and then went one better with a victory in the 2020 Trans Am TA2 class. Most recently, Merrill earned a pole position paired with a podium finish during the Sonoma Trans Am weekend at the end of April.

With 16 years of experience, Merrill has competed in both the WeatherTech Championship and Prototype Challenge in the past, earning an IPC podium in 2020 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

Having also netted IMSA podiums in LMP2 competition including a win at Watkins Glen and a third place finish at Road Atlanta, Merrill is looking forward to another competitive outing this weekend. Merrill had plans to jump in the No. 30 at Daytona International Speedway in January, which ultimately became a solo drive for the No. 30 in the Bronze Cup. Merrill is looking forward to jumping back into an LMP3 after a few years away from the prototype.

“I mean, I love Mid-Ohio,” said Merrill. “If this is there was a race track that I needed to jump in and do well at, it’s definitely Mid-Ohio. I’ve had good results there in the past, and with the way the Jr III guys put together a great car, I am really looking forward to racing in the LMP3 Ligier at this track.”

The IPC effort is part of a dual-championship campaign for Jr III Racing, which will also contest the WeatherTech event on Sunday with Straus and Garett Grist.

“This is a big team effort, but we are ready to go and are pleased to have Thomas join us for Sunday’s IPC race,” said team co-owner Billy Glavin. “He’s got a lot of speed and should fit right in with the team so hopefully we can come home with a good result.”

Round two of the IMSA Prototype Challenge goes green at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Sunday at 9:25am ET streaming on Peacock TV.