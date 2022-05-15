Dean Thompson – Heart of America 200 Race Recap

Race Recap | Heart of America 200 | Kansas Speedway

Team: No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Dean Thompson

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @deanthompsonr

Start: 19th

Finish: 22nd

Driver Point Standings: 24th

Owner Point Standings: 29th

Race Rundown – No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Thompson wheeled the No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet in the top-20 for a majority of Stage One Saturday night to turn in a 19th-place finish in the opening stage. Following a four tire stop at the stage break, Thompson continued to run steadily for another 19th-place result in Stage Two.

While running 18th in the closing laps, Thompson got loose off of turn two and went for a spin on the backstretch to bring out the caution. The No. 40 team brought Thompson to pit road for four fresh tires following the incident, resulting in a 22nd-place finish.

Thompson on his run at Kansas: “Our No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet started the night battling a tight-handling condition but we made the right adjustments throughout the race to get us in a good spot. We ended up being too loose on the final run, but the speed was there. Thanks to Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz, and Unishippers for all of their efforts this weekend in Kansas.”

#

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 120,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains. With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $4 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, please visit www.wwex.com, www.globaltranz.com and www.unishippers.com.

Follow Dean Thompson on Instagram and on the web: @deankthompson / deanthompsonr.com