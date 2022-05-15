Kris Wright – Heart of America 200 Race Recap

Race Recap | Heart of America 200 | Kansas Speedway

Team: No. 44 Big Dog Energy Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Kris Wright

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @KrisOnNASCAR

Start: 24th

Finish: 25th

Driver Point Standings: 23rd

Owner Point Standings: 28th

Race Rundown – No. 44 Big Dog Energy Chevrolet Silverado

Wright and the No. 44 Big Dog Energy team battled through traffic in the early stages of Saturday night’s Heart of America 200, resulting in a 26th-place finish in Stage One. Despite running a lap down, Wright continued to battle and came away with a 26th-place finish in Stage Two.

After suffering right side damage from contact with the outside wall, the caution waved on lap 90 for Wright, negating the No. 44 team from receiving the free pass to get back on the lead lap. Wright was black-flagged on lap 131 after having too many crew members over the wall during a pit stop to continue repairs to the right rear, resulting in a 25th-place finish.

#

About Niece Motorsports

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About Big Dog Energy

Big Dog Energy, a family-owned natural gas company, has partnered with Kris Wright, driver of the Niece Motorsports No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado, for multiple NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events this season. For more information on Big Dog Energy, LLC, headquartered in Wexford, Pa., visit Instagram (@bigdogenergyllc).

Follow Kris Wright on Instagram and on the web: @KrisOnNASCAR / KrisWrightMotorsports.com