DGR NCWTS Race Recap: Kansas Speedway

Saturday, May 14
Track: Kansas Speedway, 1.5-mile oval
Race: 8 of 23
Event: Heart of America 200 (134 laps, 201 miles)
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Ford Performance F-150
Start: 18th
Finish: 17th
- Hailie Deegan qualified 18th for the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway. The Ford Performance F-150 fired off tight but settled into 17th as she found a comfortable line along the top of the racetrack.
- At the conclusion of Stage 1, Deegan radioed to her crew, mentioning her car had sprung loose as the run wore on, noting that the team needed to find more speed in the center of the corners.
- The 20-year-old settled into a rhythm during Stage 2, climbing as high as 14th before a caution would bring the field back down pit road. Despite noting the balance has been the best it felt all night, an uncontrolled tire on behalf the No. 42 in the neighboring pit stall found its way into Deegan’s pit box, slowing her crew down on the stop.
- Restarting in the 20th position, Deegan would battle the track as it transitioned from day into night, negatively affecting the handling as she searched for speed in the mid-field.
- After a caution with less than 15 to go, crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. brought the No. 1 back down pit road for a splash of gas and four scuffed tires. Restarting 19th, Deegan would climb to 17th before the checkered fell on the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway.
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
Start: 9th
Finish: 18th
- Tanner Gray qualified ninth for the Heart of America 200, but took the green in seventh when the 52 truck fell to the rear of the field.
- As the opening stage went on, Gray battled a tight-handling Ford Performance F-150 that stalled his momentum and he finished ninth in the first stage to earn two stage points.
- After the opening round of pit stops at the stage break, the New Mexico native restarted fourth and settled into fifth for the majority of Stage 2. With seven laps to go in the stage, he fell to seventh and finished there for four additional stage points.
- Gray restarted 11th for the final stage after taking four fresh tires, adding fuel and making air pressure adjustments. The adjustments didn’t suit Gray’s style as he battled rear stability from the drop of the green and he was running 19th when the caution flag waved on lap 90.
- The team pitted for their final set of tires and went back on the previous adjustments. Gray restarted 16th and was in 14th when the caution flag waved again on lap 121. The race resumed with eight laps to go and the No. 15 crossed the line in 18th.
Riley Herbst, No. 17 Monster Energy Ford F-150
Start: 7th
Finish: 12th
- After a strong qualifying effort, Riley Herbst would line up seventh for the Heart of America 200. Unfortunately, the qualifying setup did not transition to the race conditions, as Herbst would fall the 16th at the end of Stage 1.
- The Monster Energy driver took to the radio to detail his handling troubles, saying he was loose on entry, tight in the center and loose on exit. Restarting 16th, the Las Vegas native settled into line and would climb one additional position by the second stage end.
- Needing more entry support, the No. 17 team was aided by the changing track conditions, noting that the truck felt better on entry as the run wore on. Herbst then began to ascend the scoring pylon, taking 14th as the field came to a yellow on Lap 90.
- Running as high as eighth during the final 20 laps, Herbst carved his way to 12th by race end and was the highest finishing driver in the DGR stable.
Next event: SpeedyCash.com 220 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas on May 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET.