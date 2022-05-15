GMS Racing NCWTS Kansas I Race Recap

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 21ST

FINISH: 3RD

POINTS: 9TH

Quote: “Man, we really weren’t all that fast when we unloaded for practice and qualifying, but we were able to make huge gains during the race. My crew chief Charles Denike did a great job adjusting on my No. 23 Chevy all night, and it put us in contention near the finish. I feel that we really hit on some great speed over the last two stops, and our restarts were crucial at the end there. I’m very thankful to my whole crew at GMS Racing and my supporters in Champion Power Equipment for enabling us to race, and I look forward to building towards more strong runs in the future.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 13TH

FINISH: 26TH

POINTS: 28TH

Quote: “Trying night for our No. 24 team tonight. I thought that we showed some great promise in practice and qualifying earlier today, but it was super difficult to pass during the race so we kind of found ourselves in a bind. Right when we were catching our stride, we had to fight through two loose wheels, pitting under green and killing any shot of a decent run that we had going for us. I’m proud of my crew for making some good adjustments to find speed, and it seems that we are knocking on the door of some good runs. We just need to pull it all together and we will have a good finish.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

