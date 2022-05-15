Carson Hocevar – Heart of America 200 Race Recap

Race Recap | Heart of America 200 | Kansas Speedway

Team: No. 42 Premier Security Solutions/Flint Police Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Start: 16th

Finish: 15th

Driver Point Standings: 7th

Owner Point Standings: 7th

Race Rundown – No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado

Hocevar made his way towards the top-10 in the early going Saturday night by gaining five spots in the opening ten laps before settling into tenth place on lap 27. He went on to earn a stage point with a tenth-place finish in Stage One.

After a four tire stop and adjustments to address a tight-handling truck at the stage break, Hocevar rallied to produce a sixth-place finish in Stage Two. A malfunction with an air gun while changing the left front tire during the stage break shuffled the No. 42 back to ninth place to begin the final stage, but Hocevar quickly worked his way back up to sixth on lap 88.

Following a four tire stop under caution on lap 92, the No. 42 was assessed with an uncontrolled tire penalty, forcing Hocevar to start at the tail end of the lead lap. He worked his way back into the top-10 but was shuffled back to 15th on the final restart and settled for a 15th-place finish.

Hocevar on his run at Kansas: “We didn’t have the run we hoped for in Kansas tonight, but a big thank you to Premier Security Solutions for helping us run the Flint Police Department scheme. I wish we could have turned in a better result for all of the names we had on the truck tonight. Our No. 42 team will shift its focus to Texas to once again prove the speed we have.”

#

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About Premier Security Solutions:

Founded in 2013 by a retired Flint Michigan Police Officer, Premier Security Solutions is committed to deflect and deter unlawful activity for their clients, create a safe campus, and provide a secure environment. A company fully committed to community involvement and protection. Premier partners with many community organizations like Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and his G.H.O.S.T. team combatting human trafficking. Premier provides an array of security services, including K-12 school campus, industrial logistics, corporate and event security in addition to a state-of-the-art monitoring center and all types of security training for both law enforcement and civilian trainees. For more information, please visit www.premiersecurity.solutions/

Follow Carson Hocevar on Instagram and on the web: @CarsonHocevar / CarsonHocevar.com