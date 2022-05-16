Aidan Fassnacht Earns Career Best Mazda MX-5 Cup Finish Sunday at Mid-Ohio in No. 15 Sword Performance Mazda

Fassnacht Battled for the Top 10 for 45 Minutes Before Finishing 11th on Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ohio (May 15, 2022) – Aidan Fassnacht earned the best finish of his young Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires career on Sunday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, battling the full 45-minutes for a spot in the top 10 before finishing 11th in the No. 15 Sword Performance Mazda MX-5.

It was the first weekend on a traditional road course for the 19-year-old Boston College student’s season and professional career following the roval race at Daytona International Speedway and the temporary street circuit in St. Petersburg to open the season. Saturday’s first race of the doubleheader at Mid-Ohio was red flagged after less than 15-minute of racing for lightning in the area, relegating Fassnacht to a 13th place finish before the race really got underway.

On Sunday, he finally had a chance to race. Fassnacht’s McAleer McCumbee Racing (MMR) prepared car rolled off the grid in 13th and immediately began moving forward. Driving like a veteran, Fassnacht let the race come to him and improved as high as eighth on track before being shuffled back in the closing laps.

“I think that second race was one of the best drives I ever had,” Fassnacht said. “I fought really hard and the MMR guys really dialed in the car. I just didn’t have the power to get moves done, so we’ll look at the data and figure that out for the next race.

“It feels good to be back on a permanent road course because this is where I’ve been for my entire career. Street circuits and a roval is something very new to me, and in a new car it’s hard to get comfortable when you’re trying to learn a new style of track. Mid-Ohio was also new for me, but it’s closer to what I’m used to. That was beneficial for this weekend and my confidence.”

Unofficially, the result was enough for Fassnacht to improve four positions in the season long point chase, climbing to 20th currently and within striking distance of several others after six of 14 rounds.

The entire race weekend played out over a hot and humid three days. Despite Saturday’s lightning delay, rain never fell and the temperatures remained high. Fassnacht was prepared for that.

“Any race weekend where it’s 80-plus degrees, it’s going to be upwards of 120 degrees in the car so it’s important to stay hydrated,” Fassnacht said. “I’ve been using Sword Performance products all weekend long, including the new Shield Zero sugar-free. It’s really good, but it also helps keep me hydrated so I can get out there and put on a good race like we did today.”

The IMSA-sanctioned Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup returns next returns to action at Watkins Glen International, June 23-26, for the halfway point of the season. The race is the fourth of seven doubleheader race weekends on the 2022 calendar.

Noteworthy: In addition to his on-track duties, Fassnacht donned his firesuit and helmet to assist IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge team Murillo Racing during pit stops for Saturday’s race. Fassnacht filled the fueler assistant role for the team, with his Mercedes-AMG GT4 placing a season-best fifth-place in the race. Fassnacht’s father, Matt Fassnacht, has raced with Murillo Racing during his professional career.

Fassnacht’s season-best finish came in the midst of final exam week at Boston College. He will finish up his freshman year on Monday, taking a Sunday evening flight out of Columbus for two Monday finals. “I’m being pulled in two directions right now, with school being a priority along with racing,” Fassnacht said. “My teachers have been super helpful in trying to make that a little bit easier on me.”

About Sword Performance: Sword Performance, Inc. is an American manufacturer of performance hydration beverages, built around a system of proprietary electrolyte replacement products and heat stress subject expertise. Sword Performance Inc. was founded with a purpose: to provide great-tasting, effective hydration to hard-working men and women everywhere. From stadium lights to job sites, Sword Performance hydration products are designed to work with the body to battle dehydration and fatigue. More information can be found at www.DrinkSword.com.

About Aidan Fassnacht: A second-generation professional racecar driver, 19-year-old Aidan Fassnacht is conducting the 2022 Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup for McCumbee McAleer Racing (MMR) in the No. 15 Sword Performance Mazda MX-5 Cup. Fassnacht, a student at Boston College, raced a Spec Miata in Regional and National Sports Car Club of America events for two seasons before taking on the Spec MX-5 Challenge in 2021, earning a slot in the prestigious Mazda Shootout before signing with MMR for his 2022 rookie campaign.