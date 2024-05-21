Walmart and RTIC Outdoors Partner with Front Row Motorsports

Will Sponsor Michael McDowell’s No. 34 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 21, 2024) – Front Row Motorsports announced that Walmart Stores and RTIC Coolers, the Official Cooler and Drinkware partner of NASCAR, will come on board the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse of Michael McDowell for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, this Memorial Day weekend.

Founded in 2014, RTIC’s mission has been to provide high-quality, affordable products for all. That includes premium Coolers, Drinkware, and Outdoor Gear that are engineered to perform, built to last, and always priced right. In April 2023, RTIC became the Official Cooler and Drinkware sponsor of NASCAR, offering officially licensed NASCAR Drinkware and Coolers at rticoutdoors.com. As part of their commitment to continue providing quality, affordable products directly to consumers, RTIC has expanded into 3,800 Walmart stores nationwide. The Walmart customer seeks reliable gear for every occasion and adventure, and this expansion helps provide consumers with mass market accessibility to premium coolers and drinkware.

This will be McDowell’s 31st total start at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, which includes an 8th-place finish in the 2022 May race and is excited to carry the Walmart and RTIC Outdoors branding on his No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

“I’m happy to be welcoming Walmart and RTIC Coolers to Front Row Motorsports and our 34 team,” McDowell said. They are a brand that has had a strong presence around our sport, and it is great to have them join us the Memorial Day weekend. I can’t wait to get this partnership started and see what we can all accomplish together.”

The Coca-Cola 600 will be on Sunday, May 26th at 6:00 p.m. on FOX.

ABOUT RTIC OUTDOORS

The premium outdoor gear brand, RTIC Outdoors wants to make incredible outdoor adventures accessible to everyone by offering high-quality drinkware, coolers and outdoor essentials that you can rely on without breaking the bank. From adrenaline boosting expeditions to your routine activities, RTIC’s innovations are expertly designed and crafted with quality materials to be ultra-durable and lock in the cold. Bridging the gap between high-performance gear for every adventure and an affordable price tag, RTIC is here to make the good times last longer. RTIC’s innovations have been crowned by media across the outdoor and lifestyle spaces. RTIC is based in Houston, Texas and its products can be found online rticoutdoors.com, along with in-stores at Walmart.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.