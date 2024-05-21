Spire Motorsports Inks Andres Perez for St. Louis Truck Series Tilt

Mexico City Native to Make NCTS Debut at World Wide Technology Raceway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 21, 2024) – Today, Spire Motorsports announced it has signed 19-year-old ARCA Menards Series points leader Andres Perez to pilot the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado for the June 1 Toyota 200 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Perez is the full-time driver of Rev Racing’s No. 2 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series and is part of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program. He has earned one top-five and three top-10 finishes in the division’s first five races of the 2024 campaign and has a one-point advantage heading into the division’s next stop at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Herdez Brand, Wholly Guacamole, Doña Maria and Telcel will all be featured aboard Perez’s No. 7 Chevy Silverado for his NCTS debut.

“I am very thankful and excited for the opportunity to make my NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut with a team like Spire Motorsports, driving the No. 7 Chevrolet at World Wide Technology Raceway,” said Perez. “Having Herdez Brand involved in the project makes it even better, especially with all the racing background Herdez has in both USA and Mexico and even in my dad’s racing career. That gives me extra motivation to represent my partners, team and country as best as I can. I’m fully committed to making this chance count and I’m really looking forward to the race.”

The Mexico City, Mexico native started racing karts when he was 11-years-old before transitioning to L-A Formula 4 and NASCAR Mexico Trucks competition. Perez is the 2022 NASCAR Mexico Challenge Series Champion and has 26 ARCA Menards Series starts on his resume.

He earned 10 top-five finishes in 2023 and finished second in the division’s championship point standings in his first full season competing at the national level.

“Andres Perez is a very capable young driver and we’re looking forward to seeing how he does behind the wheel of Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado,” said Spire Motorsports president Doug Duchardt. “This is an exciting opportunity for Spire Motorsports to work with a rising star in NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Program and we think Andres has shown the potential to take the next logical step in the progression of his career. He’ll have the benefit of Brian Pattie calling the shots and a veteran team behind him so we’re confident he’s going to have everything he needs to make the most of the opportunity.”

The Toyota 200 from World Wide Technology Raceway will be televised live on FOX Saturday, June 1 beginning at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The12th of 23 NCTS races on the 2024 schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports is a NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In 2024, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Corey LaJoie, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar, respectively. The team will also field the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados full time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. An all-star driver lineup will rotate throughout the 2024 season in the No. 7 Chevy. Rajah Caruth will drive the No. 71 entry and Chase Purdy rounds out the team’s fleet of Chevrolets in the No. 77.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on April 12, 2024, when Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.