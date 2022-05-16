World’s Best and Greatest Motorsport Safety Cars

Are you a fan of car racing? You must have heard of the term “Safety Cars” and might even know what they are. As fans of F1 racing or those into F1 sports betting, there is always this debate on which car or cars are the best motorsport safety cars. If you want to know about the best motorsport safety cars, you’re in the right place.

What Is The Safety Car and What Is Its Function?

The main function of the safety car is to provide safety to a motor competition when an accident occurs. Also, when there are adverse conditions, they make it clear to the participants where they should drive to avoid the dangers of the track.

Although they are normally associated with Formula 1 circuits, the truth is that any official competition of some importance regulates the exact performance of the safety cars and what the participants can do when they are on the track.

In this way, safety cars are used in competitions as diverse as Formula 1, the Indianapolis 500 Hours, MotoGP, or the World Superbike Championship. Their tasks are usually similar: the teams are notified by radio. Flags are waved and panels are displayed informing of the imminent block to a track. Normally, cars cannot overtake with the safety car on the track.

After the death of the driver Jules Bianchi in 2014 when he crashed into a crane in charge of removing damaged vehicles, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) launched the Virtual Safety Car (VSC) for Formula 1, a mechanism that sends a message directly to the driver advising of the existing problem on the track to reduce speed and take precautions, without a safety car circulating on the track.

The 5 Most Legendary Safety Cars

Porsche 914

In these more than 40 years of history, from the Porsche 914 to the Mercedes AMG GT R, the evolution of safety cars has been amazing. We now review the five most impressive models that we have seen in the different circuits.

Lamborghini Countach

Between 1980 and 1983 Formula 1 used this sports car as its safety car in Monaco. With an output of 400 hp and a spectacular modern design, including striking new scissor doors, the Italian hot rod caused such a sensation that it deservedly earned its position as a safety car.

Mercedes SLS-AMG

With an aesthetic that falls in love at first sight, it is not surprising that it is the Mercedes model that has been maintained as a safety car in Formula 1 for the longest time.

BMW M8 MotoGP Safety Car

Under the hood of this model hides the most powerful engine ever developed for a car at BMW: a V8 block with the capacity to develop 625 hp and accelerate from 0 to 100 in just 3.2 seconds.

Mercedes-AMG GTR

With almost 600 horsepower, the latest safety car used to date by the German brand is undoubtedly the most powerful. Capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 in 3.6 seconds, it reaches a top speed of 318 km/h.

The safety car can decide a race, so its input is always the talk of the town. Now an essential element in racing, a multitude of vehicles have been used throughout its history; perhaps the next step is an autonomously driven safety car.

There you have it, which is your best car among these machines?