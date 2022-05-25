Weekend schedule for Charlotte

NASCAR heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day weekend for the 63rd running of the Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 Sunday evening.

The racing action begins Friday when the ARCA Menards Series and the Camping World Truck Series take to the track and continue Saturday with the Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300.

The weekend is also an opportunity for NASCAR to honor and remember those who have served or are now serving in our military with the NASCAR Salutes program that concludes with the 600 Miles of Remembrance.

This year NASCAR is also debuting the NASCAR Salutes Wall of Honor mural that will allow fans to write messages on magnets that will be added to the mural to create a mosaic that will be donated to a military base.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, May 27

Noon-ARCA Practice & Qualifying (no TV)

1:30 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – FS1

2 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS1

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – FS1

4 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – FS1

6 p.m.: ARCA Dutch Boy 150 (100 laps) – FS1/MRN

8:30 p.m.: Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 – FS1/MRN/Sirius XM

Distance: 201 miles (134 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 30, Stage 2 ends on Lap 60, Final Stage ends on Lap 134

The Purse: $676,097

Saturday, May 28

1 p.m.: -Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 – FS1/PRN/SiriusXM

Distance: 300 miles (200 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 45, Stage 2 ends on Lap 90, Final Stage ends on Lap 200

The Purse: $1,284,615

7 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS1

7:45 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – FS1

Sunday, May 29

6 p.m.: Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 – FOX/PRN/Sirius XM

Distance: 600 miles (400 laps)

Stage 1 ends Lap 100, Stage 2 ends Lap 200, Stage 3 Ends Lap 300, Final Stage ends on Lap 400

The Purse: $8,919,032