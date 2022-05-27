Young’s Motorsports Charlotte Motor Speedway May Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Charlotte Motor Speedway | N.C. Education Lottery 200

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

02 JL – 05.25.22.jpg

Driver: Jesse Little

Primary Partner(s): Race City Sports Memorabilia

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Steven Dawson

2022 Driver Points Position: 24th

2022 Owner Points Position: 18th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 012

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Little’s Back: This weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Jesse Little as the driver of the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST. Little returns to the organization for his seventh of 12 confirmed races aboard the team’s flagship entry.

Just Past Halfway: Friday night’s N.C. Education Lottery 200 indicates Jesse Little is just past halfway through his 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series program with the veteran team.

Little kicked off his partial schedule with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team with an impressive sixth-place finish aboard the No. 02 Shriners Children’s Hospitals Chevrolet Silverado RST after starting a season-high ninth in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

Overall, he has captured one top-10, three top-15s, four top-20s and holds an average finish of 17.5 entering the lone race of the 2022 Truck Series season from the Concord, N.C. race track.

Welcome Aboard: For the 10th Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Race City Sports Memorabilia as the primary sponsor on Little’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 201-mile event this weekend.

Cody DeForge and Race City Sports Memorabilia help you show off your devotion to that driver by providing you with a large collection of racing memorabilia to help you start or complete your collection.

Also, Race City Sports Memorabilia was created to help race fans grow their collection of top-notch memorabilia.

Check out Racing City Sports Memorabilia’s Facebook group to find the perfect piece of memorabilia to add to your collection and to learn more about the collaboration with Little and their Facebook Page to read about all things NASCAR.

Happy Anniversary: Earlier this month, Young’s Motorsports and Jesse Little celebrated the Shriners Children’s® in helping to kick off its 100th Anniversary of providing life-changing care to children with the introduction of its new logo during the Dead On Tools 200.

Little and Shriners Children’s are beginning a new campaign, commemorating the momentous occasion with a special paint scheme and die-cast depicting the 100th Anniversary logo.

The 2022 #givealittle campaign offers fans a chance to be a part of the occasion with a $250 donation which will not only give you the opportunity to virtually ride along with Jesse at a future race but you will receive a commemorative Shriner’s Children’s Young’s Motorsports No. 02 Jesse Little die-cast truck.

The campaign trail continues with Little and the team this weekend at Charlotte in a smaller role.

Jesse Little Truck Series Charlotte Motor Speedway Track Stats: Friday night’s N.C. Education Lottery 200 will mark Little’s fourth Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile speedway.

In his three previous efforts, he has earned a track-best of 14th after starting 22nd in the 2019 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 for his family-owned JJL Motorsports team.

He also hasn’t finished worse than 21st in his three starts between 2018 to 2020.

Additionally, Little also has two previous NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit with a track-best of 15th after starting 34th in the 2020 Alsco 300 driving for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller.

Jesse Little Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Little has made 30 starts throughout his career with five top-10 finishes, while also carrying an average finishing position of 18.1.

Texas Motor Speedway | SpeedyCash.com 220 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, Little made his 40th career Truck Series start.

After starting the race 22nd aboard his No. 02 RANDCO Industries | Young’s Building Systems Chevrolet Silverado RST, Little and the team worked diligently to improve the handling of his race truck, including Stage 3 where Little was able to muscle into the top-20.

Little finished 19th in No Limits, Texas earning his fourth top-20 finish of the 2022 season.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Little as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson.

A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his 11th Truck Series race. The North Carolina Education Lottery will be his first race as crew chief at the 1.5-mile oval.

Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Jesse Little, please like him on Facebook (Jesse Little Racing) and follow on Instagram (@JesseLittle97) and Twitter (@JesseLittle97).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Jesse Little Pre-Race Quote:

On Charlotte Motor Speedway: “Charlotte has become one of my favorite races of the year. It is the one everyone is excited about all week long, friends and family all get to come, and that added pressure makes it that much more special when you do well.

“I’m looking forward to building on the momentum we gained in Texas and with a little bit of help on track position we’re not far from knocking off the top 10.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

SB 12.jpg

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): Derm Dude™

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

2022 Driver Points Position: 27th

2022 Owner Points Position: 29th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 020

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway settled in aboard his new Truck number and leadership eyeing his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win of his career.

No. 129: This weekend at Charlotte, Boyd will make his 129th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and will make his 76th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports welcome back Derm Dude™ as the primary marketing partner for the 10th race of the 2022 Truck Series season.

Derm Dude™, the disruptive men’s grooming brand redefining the marketplace for all things ‘Beard, Body, and Tattoo’ will make its debut with Boyd in the fourth Truck Series race of the season.

Derm Dude™ is a disruptor in the men’s grooming industry. With a strong focus on all things beard, body, and tattoo, Derm Dude™ is committed to developing products with power-packed performance ingredients that deliver mega results every time.

Charlotte marks the second of three Truck Series races in 2022, where Derm Dude™ will serve as the anchor partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Charlotte Motor Speedway Track Stats: Friday night’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 will mark Boyd’s fifth start at the 1.5-mile speedway.

In his four previous efforts, he has earned a track-best of 20th after starting 27th in the 2017 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 for MAKE Motorsports.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Boyd has 45 starts throughout his career carrying an average finishing position of 24.0.

Texas Motor Speedway | SpeedyCash.com 220 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, Boyd made his 75th career Truck Series start.

After starting 28th for the 149-lap race, the handling of Boyd’s No. 12 Montucky Cold Snacks Chevrolet Silverado RST hindered his on-track performance as the driver lacked the grip he needed to make a serious charge forward during the race.

Boyd, however, managed to stay out of trouble and collect a 28th-place finish.

To The Point(s): Entering Charlotte, Boyd sits 27th in the championship standings.

21 points separate Boyd from 20th in the championship standings currently held by Colby Howard with 14 races remaining this season.

148 points separate Boyd from 10th in the championship standings occupied by Matt Crafton.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team secures 29th in the Truck Series owner standings.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 75 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 22.9.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Derm Dude™ Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London.

He will crew chief his 55th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 54 races, he has one win, two top-five and four top-10 finishes to his resume.

This weekend marks his third race as crew chief at the track nestled in Concord, North Carolina.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:

On Charlotte Motor Speedway: “Excited to have Derm Dude™ back on board our No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST at America’s Home for Racing on Friday night.

“Charlotte is a very technical intermediate race track, but I’m hoping that we can find a good balance during practice and qualifying that will allow us to contend for a solid finish for everyone at Young’s Motorsports.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

MM 20.jpg

Driver: Matt Mills

Primary Partner(s): J.F. Electric

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2022 Driver Points Position: N|A

2022 Owner Points Position: 32nd

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 017

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back: This weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back veteran NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Matt Mills to pilot the No. 20 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time since competing at Kansas Speedway earlier this month.

Sponsor Intel: Mills will pilot the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado with support from J.F. Electric.

J.F. Electric is a leading electrical construction company specializing in the Commercial, Industrial, Telcom and Utility segments. J.F. Electric has been in business for over 50 years with the goal of delivering quality and value to every project.

Glad To Have You Back: Utilitra, a women-owned utility and technology solutions provider will serve in an associate role on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 10th Truck Series race of 2022.

Double Duty: In addition to Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Charlotte, Mills will also compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 driving for B.J. McLeod Motorsports on Saturday afternoon.

Mills will make his fourth Xfinity Series start in Charlotte aboard the No. 55 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Camaro.

He’ll Be Back For More: Following Charlotte, The New Philadelphia, Ohio native will also return to the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST driving duties at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (June 4) and Richmond (Va.) Raceway (Aug. 13).

Matt Mills Truck Series Charlotte Motor Speedway Track Stats: Friday night’s contest will mark Mills’ second Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile speedway.

In 2017, Mills finished 24th after starting 24th in the No. 44 SparrowRanch.org Chevrolet Silverado fielded by Faith Motorsports in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

Additionally, Mills has three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts with a best finish of 26th in the 2019 edition of the Alsco 300.

Matt Mills Truck Series Stats: From 2016 to 2022, Mills has 14 starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, highlighted by a career-best 15th place finish at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in March 2022 driving the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado for Young’s Motorsports.

In addition to Young’s Motorsports, Mills also has also made Truck Series starts for David Gilliland Racing, Faith Motorsports, Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing, Martins Motorsports and SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Mills as crew chief of the No. 20 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Andrew Abbott.

He will crew chief his 91st NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night.

In his previous 90 races, he has one pole, two top-five and seven top-10 finishes

to his resume.

This weekend marks his fifth race as crew chief at the track nestled in Concord, North Carolina.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Matt Mills, please like him on Facebook (Official Matt Mills Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@mattmillsracing) and Twitter (@mattmillsracing).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Matt Mills Pre-Race Quote:

On Charlotte Motor Speedway: “I’m always excited for when Charlotte week comes around, meeting all the fans coming in the shop during the week and feeling the intensity pick up as we get closer to the weekend.

“We’ve had some bad luck past couple races with some failures but we’ve shown speed and that’s what I’m excited for this weekend knowing Tyler (Young, team principal) and Young’s Motorsports has prepared another great No. 20 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST for me this weekend to go have some fun.”

Race Information:

The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the 10th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Qualifying will soon follow from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag later that night shortly after 8:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).