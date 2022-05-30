Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Charlotte Motor Speedway

Post-Race Report | Charlotte Motor Speedway

Coca-Cola 600



Noah Gragson, No. 16 Charlotte Knights Camaro ZL1

Start: 27th

Stage 1 Finish: 24th

Stage 2 Finish: 16th

Stage 3 Finish: 25th

Finish: 24th

“We had a really good day overall and had some fun driving in the top 10 with our No. 16 Charlotte Knights Camaro ZL1. I got into the wall and had to pit for tires, which put us down a couple laps. We thought we could get back on the lead lap, but we had a parts failure that ultimately ended our day. It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t quite make it to the end, but we had a fast car and I think we made some gains.” – Noah Gragson



Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Start: 20th

Stage 1 Finish: 25th

Stage 2 Finish: 17th

Stage 3 Finish: 20th

Finish: 27th

“Our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 was difficult to manage all day. We fought the car being extremely tight and having little front direction. Unfortunately, our day ended early due to engine troubles. We will move on to St. Louis!” – Justin Haley

Alsco Uniforms 300



Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet

Start: 10th

Stage 1 Finish: 5th

Stage 2 Finish: 9th

Finish: 6th

“It was a decent day for us. We have been pretty vocal about needing speed within Kaulig Racing. I appreciate the effort within our shops and our partners at ECR Engines. We are all doing what we need to do to try to move the needle on it. I truly feel like we maximized on the day today.” – Daniel Hemric



AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

Start: 8th

Stage 1 Finish: 4th

Stage 2 Finish: 6th

Finish: 19th

“Super tough day in Charlotte. We were competitive and a little bit better than we’ve been in the past few weeks. Our No. 16 Action Industries Chevy built tight as the race went on. I got into the wall a little and ended up having a tire go down late in the race, which ultimately sealed our fate. We will move on and go try to win in Portland.” – AJ Allmendinger



Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

Start: 12th

Stage 1 Finish: 33rd

Stage 2 Finish: 35th

Finish: 29th

“It was a frustrating day for this No. 10 Voyager team. We lost fuel pressure early on and took it to the garage to fix the fuel pump cable. We were eventually able to fix it, and the guys worked so hard to get us back on track. I’m thankful for the fight our guys put in to get us to the finish” – Landon Cassill



