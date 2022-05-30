Search
Keselowski’s Night Ends Early in Unlucky Coke 600 Crash

Keselowski Finishes 30th After Early Exit

CONCORD, N.C. (May 29, 2022) – Brad Keselowski’s Coca-Cola 600 ended prematurely Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway after he was collected in a multi-car incident just prior to halfway, relegating the Kohler Generators Ford to a 30th-place finish.

Keselowski was running 20th at the time of a restart at lap 192 when multiple cars went spinning in front of the No. 6. Despite returning to pit road, Keselowski’s machine was too damaged to return.

“Something happened where Blaney got turned and I saw it and checked up and got wiped out from behind,” Keselowski said. “I hate it for everybody at RFK. We unloaded and weren’t very good and we finally got the car good the run before this. We were driving forward and making passes and were almost into the top 10 and then get wrecked. We just can’t seem to catch a break.”

The NASCAR Cup schedule heads to World Wide Technology Raceway next weekend for a Sunday afternoon race. Coverage is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1, and can also be heard on MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.



