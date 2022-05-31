Chris Buescher – WWTR Advance

Team: No. 17 Acronis Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @RFK17Team, @RFKRacing and @Chris_Buescher

Race Format: 300 miles, 240 laps, Stages: 45-95-100

NASCAR Cup Race at WWTR – Sunday, June 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

· WWTR – World Wide Technology Raceway – hosts the Cup Series for the first time ever this weekend. The 1.25-mile track in Madison, just outside St. Louis, has been hosting NASCAR-sanctioned events since 1997, first with the Xfinity Series, then the Truck Series.

· The track became a permanent fixture on the Truck schedule in 2014, and features 11 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and 9 degrees in 3 and 4.

· Gateway is one of six weekends of the 2022 season to feature a full weekend schedule including a full practice session as well as qualifying.

· Teams will practice for 50 minutes Friday afternoon, with single-car qualifying set for Saturday morning.

Buescher at Gateway

· Buescher has no prior NASCAR experience at WWTR.

Scott Graves at Gateway

· Graves has no prior NASCAR experience at WWTR.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Gateway:

“This is another one of those new to us weekends as we visit Gateway for the first time in the Cup Series. I know some of the veterans in our sport have been there in years prior, but there’s a lot to learn for me personally as we navigate a full practice on Friday, then qualify Saturday. We’re confident in our team, just need some luck to go our way and we’ll be there come Sunday with our Acronis Ford Mustang.”

Last Time Out

Buescher was collected in a scary incident late in Sunday’s Coke 600, climbing from his Fifth Third machine under his own power after flipping on the front stretch at Charlotte. He finished 26th after earning stage points in the stage prior, and was poised for a solid run having run well inside the top-10.

On the Car

Acronis, a multi-year partner for RFK Racing, returns as a primary this weekend on the No. 17 team.

About Acronis

Acronis leads the world in cyber protection – solving safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges with innovative backup, security, disaster recovery, and enterprise file sync and share solutions that run in hybrid cloud environments: on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. Enhanced by AI technologies and blockchain-based data authentication, Acronis protects all data, in any environment, including physical, virtual, cloud, mobile workloads and applications.

With 500,000 business customers, and a powerful worldwide community of Acronis API-enabled service providers, resellers and ISV partners, Acronis is trusted by 100% of Fortune 1000 companies and has over 5 million customers. With dual headquarters in Switzerland and Singapore, Acronis is a global organization with offices worldwide and customers and partners in over 150 countries. Learn more at acronis.com.