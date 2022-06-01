ABB FIA Formula E World Championship 2022 to be held in Jakarta

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will hit the streets of Jakarta for the first time on June 4, 2022. The city of Jakarta, Indonesia is the new host city for the electric race on the 4th of June 2022. The event will be held in the northern area of the city known as Ancol. It’s a seaside destination along the beach and with a very challenging course. This race is sure to keep both spectators and drivers at the edge of their seats.

What are E-Prix and Formula E?

For those that are unfamiliar with what ‘Formula E’ is all about, it was founded in 2014 as a global race series for electric cars. It is a new FIA single-seater championship and the world’s first fully-electric racing series. In September 2014, the inaugural Formula E season kicked off in Beijing and has raced in 10 cities including London, Paris, Monaco, and New York. With FIA ABB Formula E Series champion Oliver Roland winning the last two races in Berlin and Paris, check out our article here at Speedway Media to learn more about his Formula E career.

Formula E features cars with two seats, no gearbox or differential, and a chassis built of carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) – the same material used for space shuttles. Each car has four specially designed wheel hub motors powered by lithium-ion batteries. These provide up to 200kW (268bhp) for acceleration but the top speed is limited to 140km/h (87mph).

Formula E is described as the future of the motor industry, it is a framework for the R&D of electric cars, creating a general interest in these new cars all while promoting sustainability. The Formula E circuit will be held in Jakarta from 4th June 2022 and is expected to be an annual event in this city after 2022.

More about the event

The event will be held on the 4th of June 2022, as part of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and Allianz E-Village. The event will be held in Ancol, North Jakarta. Although there are more iconic race locations in the city, such as Monas (National Monument), Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, or Sudirman Business District, Ancol was chosen as it is less central and will not disturb everyday activities of the city. Ancol is also a scenic route close to the beach, looking over Jakarta Bay and the Java Sea. It is sure to make for an amazing backdrop for the race!

This year’s race in Jakarta will be the first time that a city has hosted an entire Formula E event – all previous events have been held as part of a larger motorsport festival or as part of another event such as the Monaco Grand Prix.

The route

Jakarta International E-Prix Circuit will be a clockwise route with a total length of 2.4 kilometres, a width of 12 metres and a straight-line length of 600m.

It stands out from other Formula E tracks thanks to its unique route. Instead of a stop-and-go layout, the Jakarta E-Prix circuit will include over 18 high-speed corners. With fewer opportunities to overtake at slow corners, this will make it a challenging route for drivers and make it even more exciting for the spectators.

Allianz E- village

Built for the fans, the FIA Formula E Allianz E-Village allows you to completely immerse yourself in the world of electric-car racing. Enjoy full-screen set-ups with commentary, check out all the latest car models, and even get the chance to meet the drivers. Get all the action right along the track and experience a full day’s worth of entertainment, exploration and innovation.