Gilliland Returns to World Wide Technology Raceway

Feels Confident Heading into a Familiar Track with First Phase

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 1, 2022) – For the NASCAR Cup Series, this weekend’s race at the World Wide Technology Raceway will be a first. For Cup Series rookie, Todd Gilliland, it will and it will not. It will be his fifth year in a row returning to the St. Louis track, but first in the Cup car. Gilliland looks to bring four years of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series experience to the table and hopes to have a solid result.

“World Wide Technology Raceway is a tight track with long straightaways,” said Gilliland. “I like the layout and have run well there in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. I have two second-place finishes and have always felt comfortable racing on what can be a tricky track at times. Hopefully, we can turn that into a good run in the Cup car.”

“I have said at the beginning of the year that I do not believe this car drives much different than what I have driven in the past. But it is still an adjustment, and the completion level is high. Coming out of the 600 at Charlotte, we had a good run and back near the top-15. We just need more of those races under our belt and this weekend is a great opportunity at another track I like.”

Returning to the No. 38 this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway is First Phase. The new credit card from CURO Credit, LLC, issued by The Bank of Missouri, a staple partner for Todd Gilliland and Front Row Motorsports.

“First Phase has been a huge supporter in my first year in the NASCAR Cup Series,” continued Gilliland. “Getting to know everyone throughout this year has been amazing and they have really jumped in and have become a part of this No. 38 team.”

Gilliland and the First Phase Ford Mustang will hit the track at the World Wide Technology Raceway on June 5 at 3:30 PM ET on FS1.

ABOUT CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) is a full-spectrum consumer credit provider across the U.S. and Canada. The Company was founded in 1997 by three childhood friends in Kansas to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Today, CURO operates a robust, omni-channel platform providing comprehensive credit solutions to help customers achieve their financial goals. CURO’s decades of experience with alternative data power the underwriting and scoring engine, mitigating risk across the full spectrum of credit products. CURO operates under a number of brands including Speedy Cash®, Rapid Cash®, Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Flexiti®, Avío Credit®, Opt+®, Revolve Finance®, Heights Finance, Southern Finance, Covington Credit, Quick Credit and First Phase. Our diversified product channels allows us to meet the changing needs and preferences of our customers.

ABOUT FIRST PHASE

First Phase is a new credit card issued by The Bank of Missouri that provides pathways to financial freedom for people with unestablished or imperfect credit. It’s a powerful tool that can provide flexibility and help fuel the next chapter of their financial future. First Phase is the doing business assumed name of CURO Credit, LLC, whose ultimate parent company is CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO).

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.