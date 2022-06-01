Kyle Kirkwood joins Andretti Autosport for 2023 IndyCar season

Andretti Autosport announced the addition of Kyle Kirkwood to its driver lineup for the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series season, where he will be piloting the No. 27 Dallara-Honda with full sponsorship support by AutoNation.

The 23-year-old Kirkwood from Jupiter, Florida, whose racing career commenced with karting, is currently campaigning in his first full-time season in the IndyCar Series as the driver of the No. 14 Dallara-Chevrolet for AJ Foyt Enterprises. Through the first six scheduled events of 2022, his best on-track result is a 10th-place result at the Streets of Long Beach, California, in April.

Having won the Indy Lights title a year ago, Kirkwood is the lone competitor to achieve a championship in every Road to Indy program, a program that provides a scholarship-funded path for aspiring competitors to compete in IndyCar and the Indianapolis 500, after winning the US F2000 National Championship in 2018, the Indy Pro 2000 Championship in 2019 and the Indy Lights Championship in 2021. He also achieved the 2017 F4 United States Championship.

“I couldn’t be more excited to return to Andretti Autosport next year and represent AutoNation,” Kirkwood said. “Andretti Autosport is a place I’ve called home for years past, and I have truly felt like family. I have a ton of loyalty to the team, and it means a lot to have Michael and the Andretti team offer me this opportunity. AutoNation has been doing great work in raising awareness and funding for cancer research. I’m honored to Drive Pink [DRVPNK] next season.”

“I have worked extremely hard this season and will continue to work harder every day for the A.J. Foyt team,” Kirkwood added. “I want to thank the entire team at AJ Foyt Racing for giving me the opportunity to compete in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The group on the No. 14 car have been incredible and I am beyond grateful to them for all the amazing experiences we have been able to share together so far this season.”

The announcement of Kirkwood’s addition to Andretti Autosport for the 2023 IndyCar season will mark a reunion for the team and Kirkwood, who drove for Andretti when he achieved the 2021 Indy Lights title on the strength of 10 victories and 14 podiums in 20 starts.

“We really enjoyed having Kyle as part of our Indy Lights team, and he’s off to a strong start in INDYCAR,” Michael Andretti, Chairman and CEO of Andretti Autosport, said. “I think he’ll bring a fresh perspective and will be competitive. We are looking forward to helping him continue his career growth. AutoNation first joined the team eight years ago, and we’ve been thrilled to see how their support has continued to grow over the years. We’ve seen a lot of successes both on and off the track and are excited to see what Kyle and AutoNation can do together for the DRVPNK campaign.”

“We are excited to welcome Kyle to the team and for the passion and commitment he will bring to our mission to drive out cancer, through DRVPNK,” Marc Cannon, XCO and EVP of AutoNation, added. “We would also like to wish Alexander all the best and thank him for his endless efforts to support AutoNation’s mission to drive out cancer over the years.”

Kirkwood’s addition means that Alexander Rossi, who currently pilots the No. 27 Andretti Autosport entry, will not be remaining as an Andretti competitor for the upcoming season. Rossi, who joined Andretti Autosport in 2016, is currently campaigning in his seventh full-time season with the organization in a career highlighted with seven victories, including the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2016, six poles, 25 podiums, 814 laps led, an average-finishing result of 9.7 and a best points result of second place in 2018. Rossi’s plans for 2023 will be announced at a later date.

“Alexander has been a great contender for us, and we’ve enjoyed having him as part of the team for seven seasons,” Andretti said. “He’s won races and become a leader in the team, but all careers and all teams evolve, and we’ve mutually decided it’s time for each of us to move on. I have no doubt he’ll have a continued, successful INDYCAR career and we wish him the best. In the meantime, we are all working hard to finish the 2022 season strong.”

With his future plans for next season set, Kirkwood sets his focus for the upcoming NTT IndyCar Series event with AJ Foyt Enterprises at Belle Isle Street Circuit for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix that will occur on Sunday, June 5, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.