RFK Weekly Advance | Gateway

Roush Fenway Keselowski Weekly Advance | Gateway

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to yet another piece of unfamiliar territory as Gateway hosts the Cup stars for the first time in its history. The track does have history of hosting both the Xfinity and Truck Series in which Jack Roush collected five wins. Brad Keselowski has prior experience there including a win in Xfinity in 2010, while Chris Buescher heads into the weekend with a clean slate, much like the rest of the field.

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Gateway

Sunday, June 5 | 3:30 p.m. ET

FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Solomon Plumbing Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Acronis Ford Mustang

Biffle One of the First Winners at Gateway

Greg Biffle established himself as a winner early in the days of NASCAR visiting Gateway, winning his second-ever truck race there in 1999. He led 30 laps in the No. 50 machine after starting fifth for one of his 17 truck wins all-time, and one of nine on that season.

Edwards a Three-Time Winner in Illinois

Carl Edwards went to victory lane on three occasions at Gateway, all two years apart beginning in 2006. He led 26 laps in the 2006 race, then went on to lead 79 laps in 2008. He went on to win again in 2010 after starting eighth, capping off his trifecta at the 1.25-mile track.

Tale of the Tape

RFK has 49 starts at Gateway across the Xfinity and Truck Series, tallying five combined wins with 28 total top-10s. Four of those victories came in the Xfinity Series from 2002-2010, with the lone Truck win coming in 1999.

RFK Gateway Wins

1999 Biffle Trucks

2002 Biffle Xfinity

2006 Edwards Xfinity

2008 Edwards Xfinity

2010 Edwards Xfinity