Weekend schedule for Gateway and Portland

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series will make its debut at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway before a sold-out crowd. The Camping World Truck Series will join them for the series’ 22nd race at the 1.25-mile paved oval.
There are only five open spots available for the 2022 Cup Series Playoffs. Denny Hamlin, William Byron and Ross Chastain are the only drivers with multiple wins in the series, with two victories each.
The Xfinity Series will travel to Portland International Raceway, a 1.97-mile paved road course, for the first time, and NASCAR has instituted new caution and pit road procedures for this race as seen below.*
There have been 19 different Truck Series race winners at Gateway. But only one former winner, John Hunter Nemechek (2017), is entered in Saturday’s Toyota 200.
All times are Eastern.
Friday, June 3
Portland:
1:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – All Entries – No TV
8:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound) (Groups A & B) (Multi-Vehicle, Two Rounds) FS1
Gateway:
5:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Gateway – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
6:05 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – Gateway – FS1
6:35 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – Gateway – FS1
Saturday, June 4
Gateway:
11 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) (Groups A & B) (Single Vehicle, 1 Lap, 2 Rounds) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
1:30 p.m.: Truck Series ‘Toyota 200’ race
Stages end on 35/70/160 (160 Laps=200 Miles)
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
The Purse: $696,198
Portland:
2:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West Practice/Qualifying – No TV
4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series ‘Pacific Office Automation 147’ race
Stages end on 25/50/75 (75 Laps = 147.75 Miles)
The Purse: $1,258,443
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
7:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West Portland 100 (57 Laps, 112.29 Miles) FloRacing/MRN
Sunday, June 5
Gateway:
3:30 p.m. Cup Series ‘Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter’ race
Stages end on 45/140/240 (240 Laps = 300 Miles)
The Purse: $7,013,085
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
*General Procedure Rules for Xfinity Series at Portland
- The field will be frozen at the time of caution
- All caution periods will be Quickie Yellows (when Pit Road has opened, ALL cars may pit)
- Fuel may only be added during the stage breaks
- Tires may be changed at any time during the event
Stage Break Pit Stops
- Stage breaks will consist of a THREE-minute break
- NASCAR Officials will announce the start of the THREE-minute break after the last vehicle has stopped in their pit stall
- No crew members on pit road until all cars are stopped and NASCAR has announced the start of the break
- Fuel may not be added and tires may not be changed at the same time
- Tires must be changed first, then fuel may be added
- The lap in which pit road is open during the stage breaks will not count
- Teams that elect not to pit will stop behind the caution vehicle until the conclusion of the break
Green Flag Pit Stop
- Green flag pit stops, where tires are changed, must not be completed faster than the minimum time allotted from yellow line to yellow line: 60 seconds minimum
- In the event of flat tire(s) under green flag: If the tire(s) are visually flat when the vehicle enters pit road, the team may elect to change the flat tire(s) only and not be subject to the minimum time on pit road
Restart Lineup (During stage breaks and all caution periods)
- Lead lap Cars that did not pit (Using Freeze the Field at Time of Caution)
- Lead lap Cars that pitted (Using Freeze the Field at Time of Caution)
- Lap(s) down Cars that did not pit (Using Freeze the Field at Time of Caution)
- Lap(s) down Cars that pitted (Using Freeze the Field at Time of Caution)
- Free Pass, Wave Around, and Penalty Cars (Using Freeze the Field at Time of Caution)
Pit Stop Penalties
- Restart Tail End:
- Servicing the vehicle before the THREE-minute break has started
- Servicing the vehicle after the THREE-minute break has ended
- Vehicles not in the correct restart position when the one to go is given at Turn 8
- Pass-Through:
- Not meeting the green flag minimum time limit on pit road
Pit Crew/Pit Equipment
- The Pit Crew Members will consist of:
- Road crew roster positions
- Five (5) Crew Members to service and fuel the vehicle (excluding the stage breaks)
- One (1) Driver Assist Crew Member to clean the windshield and assist the driver
- All pit crew safety equipment is required during any pit stops (excluding the stage breaks)
- Any compressed air-driven pneumatic pit gun or battery-operated electric pit gun may be used.