Weekend schedule for Gateway and Portland

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series will make its debut at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway before a sold-out crowd. The Camping World Truck Series will join them for the series’ 22nd race at the 1.25-mile paved oval.

There are only five open spots available for the 2022 Cup Series Playoffs. Denny Hamlin, William Byron and Ross Chastain are the only drivers with multiple wins in the series, with two victories each.

The Xfinity Series will travel to Portland International Raceway, a 1.97-mile paved road course, for the first time, and NASCAR has instituted new caution and pit road procedures for this race as seen below.*

There have been 19 different Truck Series race winners at Gateway. But only one former winner, John Hunter Nemechek (2017), is entered in Saturday’s Toyota 200.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, June 3

Portland:

1:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – All Entries – No TV

8:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound) (Groups A & B) (Multi-Vehicle, Two Rounds) FS1

Gateway:

5:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Gateway – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

6:05 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – Gateway – FS1

6:35 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – Gateway – FS1

Saturday, June 4

Gateway:

11 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) (Groups A & B) (Single Vehicle, 1 Lap, 2 Rounds) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

1:30 p.m.: Truck Series ‘Toyota 200’ race

Stages end on 35/70/160 (160 Laps=200 Miles)

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $696,198

Portland:

2:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West Practice/Qualifying – No TV

4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series ‘Pacific Office Automation 147’ race

Stages end on 25/50/75 (75 Laps = 147.75 Miles)

The Purse: $1,258,443

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

7:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West Portland 100 (57 Laps, 112.29 Miles) FloRacing/MRN

Sunday, June 5

Gateway:

3:30 p.m. Cup Series ‘Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter’ race

Stages end on 45/140/240 (240 Laps = 300 Miles)

The Purse: $7,013,085

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM